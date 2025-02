NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In recent days, demands for Fort Knox to be inspected, one of the government’s storage locations for the nation’s reserve stockpile of 8,133 tonnes of gold, have increased. The refrain has become a familiar one, with calls for DOGE leader Elon Musk to do a formal audit of the gold holdings, something that hasn’t happened in more than 50 years! But the real question is why hasn’t someone other than Musk done anything to date, and why is nobody else stepping up to assist?

Yes, someone in government other than Musk could get off their behind and do something to address waste, fraud, abuse, transparency and the looting of the American people.

President Donald Trump promised Americans he would help address the many ills of government and put it back on track. He was clear that he was going to bring Musk on to help not just make reports, but to take action on the government’s issues. That is, on the one hand, fantastic, but on the other hand, entirely depressing.

JUDGE DENIES DEMOCRAT-LED EFFORT TO BLOCK DOGE ACCESS, CITING LACK OF PROVEN HARM

We have 535 voting members of Congress. We had more than 70 statutory inspectors general (some of which have been recently fired by Trump). It’s estimated that there are more than 3,500 paid employees in the Government Accountability Office (GAO), among many other supposed "watchdogs." So, why does it feel like Musk is the only person doing anything tangible?

Fort Knox hasn’t been audited in part since 1974, and the American people seem to believe that he is the only one capable of going in and making sure what is said to be there is actually there. While we know that the private sector is much more capable and efficient than government, and that’s why having business leaders like Trump, Musk and others that Trump has brought into the fold has been so popular, how is it that nobody else could do something as simple as perform an auditing function?

Musk is smart, but it doesn’t require a genius-level IQ to go in and do a verification. This applies not only to our gold stockpiles, but to everything else, including the details behind the nearly $7 trillion a year the government spends.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The saying goes, "if you want something done, give it to a busy person," but Musk is running around a half dozen high-performing companies and reportedly sleeping on the floor of the DOGE office near the White House to help get things on track. While I for one am grateful for his sacrifices, assistance and ability to get things done, maybe someone else could help out with auditing our gold holdings, among other actions.

On top of the lack of help from those actually in government are the outrage and barriers being thrown up by the very people who should be pitching in to assist. Long-term members of Congress are acting like crybabies and cartoon villains instead of representatives of the people.

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren had the nerve to post recently, "Elon Musk and Donald Trump are trying to drive a wrecking ball through our government. The people who will pay a real price are the hard-working families who are just trying to make it to the end of the month. We must use every tool to fight back."

Warren has been in office while our debt, deficits and government fraud have reached destructive levels. She helped build that and, yes, Americans want a wrecking ball to tear that all down. Yet, instead of being a helper, Warren is trying to thwart the efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are many government issues that have been uncovered to date and many others are sure to come. None of these require a Mensa membership to tackle – they merely require the will to get it done. It was easy for Musk and his small team to uncover issue after issue — each taking mere days — why have these rampant issues never been addressed?

So, here’s the call to those around government; prove your worth and help eliminate the waste, fraud and abuse in the government. Stop the absolute moral hazard and represent the actual interests of Americans. Otherwise, Americans will be cheering when DOGE comes for your "job," too, because clearly, at least one person can get stuff done.