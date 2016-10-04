East Carolina University: Future band protests "will not be tolerated"

East Carolina University just had a “Come to Jesus” moment with a group of perpetually-offended, self-entitled marching band members who disgraced America during last Saturday’s football game.

At least 19 members of the Marching Pirates either took a knee or refused to play during the playing of the National Anthem. Click here to read the original story.

North Carolina fans reacted strongly – booing and heckling the band throughout the game. According to local news reports, the band was escorted from the field by security.

ECU Chancellor Cecil Station defended the students’ actions – calling it a part of “civil discourse.”

