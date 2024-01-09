Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Donald Trump's vice president, the wasted generation, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Democrats don’t care about democracy Video

Sean Hannity: Democrats don’t care about democracy

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on Democrats’ priorities heading into the 2024 presidential election on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on Democrats’ priorities heading into the 2024 presidential election. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump should name his vice president and cabinet now. Continue reading…

MISSING IN ACTION – Defense Secretary Austin's bizarre behavior demands answers from Biden. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – It’s about time we close the ‘dome’ gap. Continue watching…

BOSSIE – 2024 Trump-Biden rematch will be an election like no other. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Another disastrous speech for Biden. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Another disastrous speech for Biden Video

MARK PENN – Trump could win Iowa but voters' second choice is absolutely critical. Continue reading…

WASTED GENERATION – Gen Z is charting a future of mediocrity. Continue reading…

DOA – For NCAA women, Charlie Baker's legacy is being written – and it's not pretty. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.09.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.