Donald Trump's 'bloodbath,' China's TikTok, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: The Democrats cannot run on Biden’s record, so they turn to another hoax Video

Sean Hannity: The Democrats cannot run on Biden’s record, so they turn to another hoax

Fox News host Sean Hannity explains why the left lost it over former President Trump’s out of context ‘bloodbath’ comment.

HANNITY – Fox News host explains why the left lost it over former President Trump's out of context 'bloodbath' comment. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – What 'Masters of the Air' teaches about Israel's war. Continue reading…

RED ALERT – The disaster looming 1,000 times worse than China's TikTok. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The deliberate hoax machine is doing what it does best. Continue reading…

JIM JORDAN – Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Academia all worked hard to silence you. That’s why we’re fighting back. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on the liberal media's reaction to former President Trump's 'bloodbath' remark. Continue watching…

Laura: The left wants to stoke your anger Video

PERFECT VICTIM – 'I feel like I killed a child, and it was me.' I was victimized by gender transition. Continue reading…

JANICE DEAN – The woman who changed history with a weather forecast. Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT SENATOR – We must hold Iran accountable for backing terrorism. Here’s how. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.19.24

