Donald Trump's 'bloodbath,' China's TikTok, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host explains why the left lost it over former President Trump’s out of context ‘bloodbath’ comment. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – What 'Masters of the Air' teaches about Israel's war. Continue reading…

RED ALERT – The disaster looming 1,000 times worse than China's TikTok. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The deliberate hoax machine is doing what it does best. Continue reading…

JIM JORDAN – Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Academia all worked hard to silence you. That’s why we’re fighting back. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on the liberal media's reaction to former President Trump's 'bloodbath' remark. Continue watching…

PERFECT VICTIM – 'I feel like I killed a child, and it was me.' I was victimized by gender transition. Continue reading…

JANICE DEAN – The woman who changed history with a weather forecast. Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT SENATOR – We must hold Iran accountable for backing terrorism. Here’s how. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…