DOGE versus bloated tech, drama between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Democrats are 'embarrassing themselves in a desperate attempt to stop Trump,' says Hannity

Democrats are ‘embarrassing themselves in a desperate attempt to stop Trump,’ says Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity lambasts the Democratic Party for its response to President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk’s commitment to rooting out government waste on ‘Hannity.’

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host lambasts the Democratic Party for its response to President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk’s commitment to rooting out government waste. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Legacy media's long slide into obscurity. Continue reading…

UNTANGLE THE MESS – Let DOGE sink its teeth into our bloated tech infrastructure. Continue reading…

VIBE SHIFT – Trump's 'golden age' is rolling across America. Look at the latest evidence. Continue reading…

CONDI RICE – China’s DeepSeek AI escalates fight to innovate. 4 trends we don’t dare miss. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor analyzes the drama between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: What is going on between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? Video

NO CAP – Capping credit card interest is a truly awful idea. Continue reading…

4 SIMPLE GOALS – Make your marriage easier and help you love your spouse for life. Continue reading…

USAID WHISTLEBLOWER – Musk is mostly right about agency's waste. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

