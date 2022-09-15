DeSantis was right to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard. We need to bring border crisis to Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What should happen when the policies set by one set of people affect an entirely different set?

On Thursday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Taryn Fenske, the governor’s communications director, told Fox News, "Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

Martha’s Vineyard is traditionally an enclave for rich and powerful liberals. Former President Barack Obama has a home there as reportedly does singer James Taylor, who was recently at the White House celebrating President Biden’s spending boondoggle plan.

In theory, everyone should be happy with the move. Migrants get to be taken to this beautiful location in Massachusetts, a "sanctuary" state where they should feel welcome.

Instead, the left is angry about this. "Deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively." tweeted MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

But why? What is the point of being a sanctuary city or state if not to specifically provide sanctuary? It’s not vindictiveness to make the policymakers share the burden they are creating. In fact, it’s the only way change is possible.

Our border towns are in deep trouble, and have been for a long time. The people who make the policies need to see the effects of those policies.

When immigrants follow a process to enter the United States, they normally have a sponsor of some sort. A family member, an employer, sometimes a house of worship. Upon getting permission to enter, they head toward their sponsor’s locale, whether to stay with them or to be provided lodging by that sponsor.

My own family were refugees from the Soviet Union. We were allowed passage to Italy where we then waited on permission to enter. The equivalent of that would be the migrants waiting in Mexico for the United States to allow them in. This was a policy of the Donald Trump administration and has been abandoned by the Biden administration.

When people cross our border with no process, the towns and cities at that border are expected to simply handle them and they simply can’t. It was untenable for a long time but with the extreme influx of migrants at our border during the Biden administration, around 200,000 a month, the situation grew dire.

But the political class, in particular on the left, refused to do anything about it. The Democrats are in control of the presidency, the House and the Senate and yet they have failed to act in any way, whatsoever, to stem the flow of migrants at the border.

In fact, they deny a problem exists. On "Meet the Press" this past Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly asserted that the border was secure. That is a flat out lie. It is not. We all know it is not. But Harris doesn’t live on the border and, despite being put in charge of it by the president, she seldom visits.

John Rourke, owner of Blue Line Moving in Florida, does a yearly clean-up of a city in America. This year his team went to Eagle Pass, Texas. The videos he posted from that border town were scary and unnerving. The vice president should watch them.

She does not know that there is garbage strewn through the border towns by the migrants that make their communities look like landfills.

She does not know there are dead bodies sometimes found in the grass. She gets to push the idea that everything is fine from a place where things are fine. The border has to be brought to her, so she can understand.

At the same time Gov. DeSantis arranged the flight to Massachussets, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had over 100 migrants dropped off at the Naval Observatory, the vice presidential residence in Washington, D.C.

Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are doing the right thing in bringing the problem to the people making decisions. They have to continue it.

