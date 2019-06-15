Deroy Murdock: Taxpayer-funded abortions make as much sense as taxpayer-funded guns for all

The mainstream Democratic position on abortion has devolved in just two decades from "Safe, legal, and rare" to "Yee-haw!"

Second Amendment advocates surely have noticed.

JOE BIDEN CAVED TO ‘EXCEEDINGLY RADICAL’ DEMS ON HYDE AMENDMENT: MATT SCHLAPP

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s gyrations on the Hyde Amendment confirm how deeply even a shopworn politician like him must bow to today’s Democratic orthodoxy on abortion. As Biden learned, it’s not enough simply to favor abortion. This epic baby-killing now must be financed by federal taxpayers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The late Congressman Henry Hyde’s legislation has been a "settled amendment" in every federal budget since 1976. The Illinois Republican’s measure prohibited the use of federal taxpayer dollars to finance abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or life-threatening pregnancies.

Like an Olympic gymnast, Biden flip-flop-flipped on the Hyde amendment — from supporting it since its introduction; to telling an ACLU volunteer in South Carolina "it can’t stay" on May 8; to supporting Hyde on June 5; and back to opposing it June 6. Wobbles aside, Biden eventually pegged the landing: "I can no longer support an amendment that makes that [abortion] right dependent on someone’s ZIP code."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN NATIONAL REVIEW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DEROY MURDOCK