Deroy Murdock: Pelosi’s blocking of Senate trial leaves Trump unable to defend himself

House Democrats finally impeached President Trump. Senate Republicans now need to make the Democrats’ victory as Pyrrhic as possible.

This leftist triumph is less than a half-hour younger than the Trump presidency itself. “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun,” a Washington Post headline screamed on January 20, 2017, at 12:19 p.m. – just 19 minutes after Trump took the oath of office.

From Russia! Russia! Russia!, to the Emoluments Clause, to tax returns, and finally Ukraine-o-rama, Democrats have tortured Trump and his supporters for the high crime of defeating Hillary Clinton for president.

Now, to add insult to impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is sitting on the paperwork that would trigger a Senate trial. This would leave President Trump indicted for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but unable to defend himself.

Congress has fled for its Christmas break with prospects for a Senate trial totally in limbo until at least Jan. 6, 2020 – an election year.

“We have legislation approved by the Rules Committee that will enable us to decide how we will send over the Articles of Impeachment,” Pelosi said. “We’re not sending it tonight, because it’s difficult to determine who the managers will be until we see the arena in which we will be participating.”

That arena is called the U.S. Senate, Nancy. And the Senate – not you – decides how an impeachment trial will proceed.

Any prosecutor who attempted this real-life version of Franz Kafka’s “The Trial” would invite judicial sanctions.

