Deroy Murdock: Joe Biden: Centrist?

Poor Joe Biden.

The Delaware Democrat has served the liberal cause since he reached the U.S. Senate in 1973 as a barely legal 30-year-old, just 46 days after he fulfilled the Constitution’s senatorial-age requirement. He voted reliably with the left and was a loyal vice president to Barack Obama, the most big-government POTUS since LBJ, if not FDR.

Biden’s fellow statists now slam him for not being leftist enough. Biden must feel as would Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, if he ran for president in 2024 and other Republicans called him a RINO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

• “I think if you look at Joe’s record, and you look at my record, I don’t think there’s much question about who’s more progressive,” Senator Bernie Sanders (Socialist, Vt.) told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

• Biden “does not particularly animate [me] right now,” said U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., “I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward.” The architect of the Green New Deal is believed to have targeted Biden’s less-ambitious approach to so-called “global warming” when she said Monday, “I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act then are going to try to come back today and say we need to find a middle-of-the-road approach to save our lives.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DEROY MURDOCK