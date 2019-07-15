Deroy Murdock: When it comes to health care, Dems all offer the same cure (and it's snake oil)

When it comes to health care, the Democratic presidential candidates offer the same cure: Big Government. Their chief prescriptions are almost stereotypically statist. Their “remedies” include destruction of private property, huge tax hikes, and “freebies” -- even to people who break into this country. This would be underwritten by the Democrats’ go-to source for funding their zany schemes: the beleaguered American taxpayer.

Decrying White House efforts to scuttle ObamaCare, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said at the June 27 Democratic debate in Miami: “President Trump, you’re not standing up for working families when you try to throw 32 million people off the health care that they have.”

What chutzpah.

BIDEN PROPOSES BIG CHANGE TO OBAMACARE, IN BID TO SAVE IT FROM 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL' CROWD

As "Medicare-for-all’s" chief sponsor, Sanders would terminate, with extreme prejudice, the private health plans of roughly 180 million Americans — nearly six times as many cancellations as Sanders claims Trump wants.

“I’m with Bernie on 'Medicare-for-all,' Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, chirped in her debate. Bill de Blasio, New York City’s breathtakingly inept mayor, gleefully concurred. California Sen. Kamala Harris raised her hand when NBC’s Lester Holt asked, “Who here would abolish their private health insurance in favor of a government-run plan?” She later reversed herself and said that she misheard the question. Regardless, she is a Senate co-sponsor of Sanders’ bill, as are New Jersey’s Cory Booker and New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, also White House wannabes.

Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.

