Michael Goodwin: Democrats, 2020 is almost here. I have a modest suggestion – It's time to panic

For nearly three years, Democrats were certain they would eat President Trump’s lunch in 2020. The 25 dreamers seeking the party’s nomination are a testament to the conviction that one of them definitely would be the next president.

Oops.

Suddenly, after just two debates this month, the Nervous Nellies are climbing the walls. Many Dems are worried that the battle is too nasty and too negative, and that the front-runner, Joe Biden, is looking awfully wobbly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Equally worrisome, Biden’s strongest challengers, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, are leaning so far left that their appeal could be limited to the most radical elements. Some of their supporters are even attacking the sainted Barack Obama.

The fear that Warren is wrong for the moment is especially reasonable given the Electoral College. Her job-killing policies would make it hard for her party to win back those voters who enabled Trump to flip Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan.

What to do? My modest suggestion: Panic!

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST.