David Webb: Socialism is not the answer

The war on poverty. That's where we began in 1964.

But LBJ and Democrats didn’t fight a war, they executed a holding action for decades. They held millions of Americans in poverty.

We as a nation have spent over $22 trillion according to the Heritage Foundation...and this number grows daily.

Fast forward to now … how do we reduce poverty in America the right way?

Today’s progressive Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have gone back to the past.

Taxing Americans to throw money at poverty is not the solution. Socialism is also not the answer.

Look at the extreme tragedy in Venezuela. There, most are poor, eating one meal a day and dying.

The poverty rate in America has declined but not enough. The number of poor people, however, has risen greatly as the U.S. population grows. The Annual Census Bureauu Poverty Report for 2017 has the rate at 12.3 percent or 39.6 million people.

A new strategy is needed. The government has a role to play but not the whole answer at federal, state and local levels. No government or institution can “grant” success. Democrats would have you believe otherwise.

There is also the phony assertion that we are all equal. We are not.

As individuals we have different abilities and circumstances. Our potential is not limited but it must be channeled. Equal outcome is a farce. Equal opportunity is more important. We all have a responsibility in our own lives.

Adapted from David Webb's "Reality Check" monologue on Fox Nation.