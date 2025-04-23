DAVID MARCUS: If we can’t deport illegals, here's how we can make it impossible to stay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s an old saying when a bar is about to close for the night that goes something like, "you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here." It pretty much sums up how Americans feel about people in our country illegally, even if our courts won’t let President Trump deport them.

It's truly incredible. President Biden allowed millions of illegals to pour across the southern border en masse and the courts did nothing. Now, in order to kick them out, the same judicial system wants each and every one to get a hearing, a process that would likely require not decades, but centuries.

To get a notion of the scale here, some estimates say Biden let 10 million people enter the county illegally. Were they to stand in a single file line, it would stretch from New York to Los Angeles.

Of course, what this really means is that if the courts get their way, and every person must have a scheduled hearing, then almost everyone gets to stay indefinitely.

This didn’t happen when Democratic presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, or even Open Borders Biden himself deported illegals. Yet somehow, now that it's Trump, the rules are entirely different. Never mind that polling now consistently shows growing majorities of Americans want all undocumented aliens booted, and not just those with criminal records.

Fine, there are other ways to handle this influx of illegals, but not everyone is going to like them very much.

Here’s an idea: Any person or company who hires an illegal, knowingly or unknowingly, pays a $25,000 fine, per person. This would apply not only to faceless corporations, but to any rich couple from the Hamptons to Beverly Hills who hires an illegal immigrant nanny or landscaper.

Feel free to put the "Refugees Welcome" sign in your window, but be prepared to pay up.

There must also be a complete and total shutdown of any and all federal benefits going to those in the country illegally. The judiciary may be able to stop us from kicking illegals out of the country, but they can’t force us to buy their food and pay their rent.

The pro-open borders side loves to talk about the golden age of Ellis Island, when half of Europe seemed to pass by the Statue of Liberty in search of a new life. But guess what? None of those 12 million souls got a dime of federal benefits.

The message to those in our country illegally is clear, "you don't have to go home, but you can’t stay here."

No, a century ago, it was family, local communities and churches that helped the newest immigrants get on their feet, and if they couldn’t get on their feet, they went home. They couldn’t just live indefinitely as a ward of the state.

The message should be clear that if you are here illegally and you choose to stay, it will be in a tent on Skid Row.

You see how this works? When the courts, sanctuary cities, and the media all work to ensure illegals get to stay, the country must find other ways to fix this problem.

By hook or by crook, the American people are going to take their country back. This is the greatest nation on earth, not a pay-what-you-wish youth hostel open to the world.

It's time to start flashing the lights on and off. The party is over, the bar is dry, and it is time to clean up. The message to those in our country illegally is clear, "you don't have to go home, but you can’t stay here."