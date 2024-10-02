DAVID MARCUS: The Southeast is underwater, Middle East is on fire, ports are closed. Where is Joe Biden?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"It’s raining, it’s pouring, the old man is snoring," used to just be a nursery rhyme. Today it is the frightening reality of our lack of leadership in the White House, as President Joe Biden old-man shuffles his way to the end of his misbegotten and only term as president.

On Wednesday, October 2, Biden is finally set to visit the site of devastation in North Carolina wrought by Hurricane Helene, even if he has to skip a nap or two. This comes amid real concerns that the federal response is lackluster and insufficient.

Then there is the ongoing war in the Middle East, which on Tuesday, October 1, saw Iran launch the largest ballistic missile attack in human history against Israel. This, despite the fact that, on several occasions when Biden seemed half cogent, he warned the mullahs by sternly saying, "Don’t"

Well, they did anyway. And while, thankfully, owing to the military might of Israel and America, the Iranian onslaught carried all the devastation of a Nerf gun fight, it was still a slap in the face of our feckless president.

As if those two disasters weren’t enough, this same week has also seen the International Longshoremen's Association go on strike from Maine to Texas, shutting down the supply line for everything from batteries to bananas, despite Biden’s claim that a deal would be worked out.

Of all these crises, these latter may be the most devastating to Scranton Joe because it is something that, in his prime, Biden would have been able to clean up faster than a Swiffer.

There are only a handful of people alive who have the deep, long-lasting relationship and trust with organized labor that Biden has developed over the last 50 years. At one time, he was absolutely the man for this job. Today, he is simply absent.

This is why president by committee doesn’t work. Longshoremen might have trusted Biden; they do not trust the faceless deep state blob that rules us today.

Americans know they currently have no functioning president, and have for some time. In August, Sam, a restaurateur in San Francisco told me, "I don’t know who’s running the country, but it's not him." In Virginia, Sarah, a Democrat, simply said, "It’s sad, but he’s just gone."

To be blunt, this situation is incredibly dangerous. We heard almost nothing from our president as Iran attempted to start World War III. Instead, we saw National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House podium, the very man whose incompetence helped light the match of this conflagration.

You remember Sullivan, he was the guy who said days before the barbaric Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that the Middle East was quieter than it had been in two decades.

Amazingly, Sullivan, who shouldn’t even be managing a Dairy Queen, much less American foreign policy, still has his job. And why? Because he doesn’t have a boss. Nobody in the administration does. I’m not convinced Biden can recognize Jake Sullivan, much less fire him.

It really is a fine mess the Democrats have gotten us into. The president is incapable of fulfilling his duties, and his vice president is now running for president. And by running, I mean as far away from Grandpa Joe as she can get.

In a sane world, our senile commander in chief would step down, and Vice President Kamala Harris would take the reins. But that can’t happen because, if it did, she would suddenly be responsible for the haywire state of world and domestic affairs and might actually have to do a serious interview or two.

For all intents and purposes, the United States of America has no president. But what we do have is a host of crisis-level situations at home and abroad that are not being competently addressed.

For four more months, until either former President Donald Trump or Kamala Harris is sworn in as president next year, our ship of state has no captain. And rudderless, it is at significant risk of capsizing.

Joe Biden has gone to bed, he’s wrong in the head, and he doesn’t start work until 10 in the morning. Our allies know it. Far worse, our foes know it, and as usual, it is the American people who are suffering.

In a normal world, Joe Biden would have stepped down by now, and he’d be free to lay on the beach in Delaware all day, which he does anyway. But these are not normal times, so until January 20, the best we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best.

