DAVID MARCUS: Sorry Dems, literally nobody believes married women can’t get IDs

The latest ridiculous lie from Democrats about how Republicans are driving the country towards fascism is out, and it is a doozy. This time, we are meant to believe that Trump and the GOP are banning married women from voting.

Spoiler Alert: They aren’t.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and others took to video this week to make the nonsensical and logically tortured claim, saying, "House Republicans’ so-called ‘SAVE Act’ blocks nearly 70 million women from registering to vote—just because they changed their name after marriage."

Here is what failed glass-ceiling breaker Hillary Clinton had to say: "The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act requires prrof of citizenship to cast a vote in federal elections. Among the acceptable documents for demonstrating proof of citizenship are: A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, a valid U.S. passport, and a military ID.

You would think the driver's license requirement would be simple enough, but then again, blue-state Democrats screwed that up when they insisted on giving driver's licenses to illegal immigrants whose supporting documents could not be verified. Now, the rest of us have to get extra verification for our driver's licenses so they can be distinguished from the ones handed out like candy to illegal aliens.

So now, Democrats are seriously suggesting that married women in our country are all but incapable of obtaining verified identification and therefore will be disenfranchised by Republicans, presumably while they twist their handlebar mustaches and kick some puppies.

I’d like to ask Rep. Swalwell, if married women are incapable of getting IDs such as a driver's license, then why is there an almost endless line of them in cars in front of me at the school pick-up line?

Furthermore, I am given to understand that married women quite regularly travel abroad. If they can’t get a passport, then how is this happening? Are their husbands bribing border officials?

… there are approximately 70 million married women in the United States who may have taken their spouse's last name, which means there are 70 million Americans who know damn well how easily they can obtain valid ID.

If, in fact, there is some intractable issue preventing married women from getting ID, then we should fix it. But given that nobody had ever heard of this "major problem" until Republicans brought up a voter ID law, it is, well, suspicious.

This is especially true, given that up to 80% of Americans support showing valid ID to vote, yet instead of honoring the will of the people, the left, once again, goes charging towards facile identity politics.

You have to hand it to the Democrats. When they latch onto a message, they immediately start yelling it in unison with all the subtlety of a sky-writing competition, like last month, when they all started cursing like Andrew Dice Clay one day.

As cosmically stupid and demonstrably false as it is, this claim that married women will be disparately impacted, or uniquely disadvantaged by the voter ID law is par for a very dangerous course that the Democrats run over and over.

According to the Democrats, we can’t have safer streets because minorities or the poor will be arrested more often, we can’t protect women in sports because that violates trans rights and now we can’t secure the vote because married women don’t know how to get IDs.

This is all "disparate impact ad absurdum." if there is one non-white, non-straight, non-cis person in America who faces a negative consequence from legislation, then the whole thing has to be tanked.

Meanwhile, Democrats push policies like student debt relief that clearly disadvantages Americans who never went to college, but in this case somehow the discrimination is enlightened.

The final nail in the coffin of this insane notion that the GOP wants to disenfranchise everyone with "Mrs." in front of her name, or in Democrats opinion, his or her name, is that married women lean Republican in their voting.

In fact, recent polling has shown that with full voter participation, the Republicans and Trump would have won by even more in 2024, so why on earth would the GOP want to leave those votes on the table?

Ultimately, what the Democrats have here is a reality problem. As Swalwell pointed out, there are approximately 70 million married women in the United States who may have taken their spouse's last name, which means there are 70 million Americans who know damn well how easily they can obtain valid ID.

So get out there and vote, married ladies. There is literally nothing stopping you.