DAVID MARCUS: Old Man Biden’s autopen pardons should be null and void

You may have noticed that there is a reckoning going on in the liberal media over the last month as journalists admit what everyone else already knew, that Joe Biden belonged in a nursing home, not the White House for most of his failed presidency.

This week, at long last, we heard the audio from the sworn interview given by Biden to then-Special Counsel Robert Hur in the case of Biden’s obvious mishandling of classified documents. It was two things everyone expected: damning and sad.

The thing is, if we are finally admitting that Biden had less command of his faculties than Ivy League university presidents, then how can we allow any of his supposedly signed orders to stand?

Most importantly, what are we to make of Biden’s last-minute pardons, including one he swore he would never grant?

Indeed, it is the underwhelming nature of what should be shocking audio that hammers home the point that Biden was unfit, that we all knew it, and that we must seriously question any and all ink spilled by his heavily used autopen.

This is a smoking gun, but it was fired more than a year before the 2024 election. The rank smell of its duplicitous gunpowder was already wafting in the air as Democrats like Dean Phillips and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. pleaded for a real primary.

These days, all the chastened and solemn Democrats on television swear they have learned a lesson, that if they had known then what we know now, Biden would not have been allowed to run.

But those in a position to stop Biden did know then, and they continued to abuse the confused old man, anyway.

So why were the people who did know that Biden wasn’t fit to run a Wendy’s so eager to keep him in the White House?

Let’s consider for a moment the fact that no top-level official was ever fired in the Biden administration, and not for lack of opportunity.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin oversaw a disastrous exit from Afghanistan and was not fired.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas let millions of illegal aliens flow across the border and was not fired.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said just days before Hamas launched its October 7 offensive that the Middle East was as "quiet as it had been in decades." He too, was not fired.

The problem with the current reckoning going on over the lie of the century is that there are few consequences. Journalists aren’t being fired, they are getting rich selling books in which they detail their own incompetence.

Nice work if you can get it. You see, when the boss was upstairs struggling to get the lid off his tapioca pudding, the White House staff could do anything they wanted, no matter how harebrained, and there were no consequences.

This brings us to the issue of Biden’s pardons, especially those granted to his family and public figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Put simply, did Biden have any idea what he was doing when his autopen scratched the surface of those presidential papers?

In the case of the pardon for his son Hunter, Biden is on the record just months earlier saying he would never ever do that. Sure, it's possible that he was lying, but he did give us his word as a Biden.

If, as Democrats and their media allies insist, Biden’s decline was so swift, starting in 2023, that it caught everyone off guard, then shouldn’t we question whether the Joe Biden who signed Hunter’s pardon wasn’t deeper in the throes of dementia than the one who promised not to?

The worst part of the mendacity from the Biden administration is that all those smarmy spokespeople like Ian Sams and all his bosses knew that the harm they were doing probably could not be undone, even if the actions were born of lies.

They knew that, as a practical matter, it is likely impossible to deport 10 million illegal aliens, and they knew that it would be almost impossible to challenge Biden’s pardons, even if he thought he was signing a pool pass for Corn Pop.

Likewise, Hunter Biden, who is shadier than an apple orchard in a thunderstorm, is now free from all consequences. It's like none of his corruption or crimes ever happened.

Maybe the Biden administration won this round with dirty tricks. Maybe no court can reverse these zombie pardons, but we won’t know until we find out.

If there are crimes to charge Hunter Biden with, he should be charged, and the same goes for Fauci. Let the courts decide if old man Biden was competent enough to make those calls.

For now, there is every reason to believe that Biden’s condition, which was hidden from us, makes his pardons, all of them, null and void.