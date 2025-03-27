DAVID MARCUS: Will the normal Democrats please stand up?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the two months since Donald Trump became president, the Democrats have engaged in a one-note mantra in which they insist the administration "is not normal." But do the Democrats own a mirror? Because if there is any normalcy on their side of the aisle, it seems to be in deep hiding.

It is not normal, for example, that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuse to condemn the violence and destruction directed at Teslas and their owners across the nation. How hard is it - as some lower-level Democrats such as Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have done, to just say, "Hey, it's never OK to destroy personal property over politics"?

Then again, this is the same crowd that called the George Floyd riots, and the $2 billion of destruction they occasioned, "mostly peaceful."

We also have the latest emerging star of America’s oldest political party in the form of Rep. Jasmine Crockett D-Texas, who has transformed herself into an over-the-top stereotype of a sassy Black woman who moonlights as an insult comedian.

This week, Crockett mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for being in a wheelchair, and not for the first time, by calling him "Governor Hot Wheels" to uproarious laughter from the morally superior sort at the *checks notes* Human Rights Campaign.

You can’t make it up.

Now, Crockett absurdly claims she was referring to the "trains, planes and automobiles" that Abbott used to ship illegal immigrants to northern states, even though she made no mention of it in her remarks.

Somehow, Crockett expects us to believe that when she went on to call Abbott a "hot-ass mess," that should have clarified exactly what program of Abbott’s she was referring to. It's a ridiculous claim.

But where is the condemnation from her party for mocking the disabled? Is this what the far-left Democrats mean when they say they want a party that fights? What’s next, kicking Republican puppies and stealing candy from Republican babies?

Meanwhile, up in Maine, Democrat Gov. Janet Mills is staking her entire political career and, in some ways, her party’s future on the need for biological dudes to humiliate girls and women in sports. All while pointing at Trump and yelling, "That’s not normal!"

Before our eyes, the one-time Party of Jefferson and Jackson has become the party of electric vehicle vandalism, degrading handicapped jokes, and men in dresses joining sororities.

So, the question really is, where are the normal Democrats, and will they please stand up?

Sure, every now and then, Sen. John Fetterman crawls out of his Senate office, digs his fists into his sweatshirt pockets and, with features firm, says something like, "We've gotta stop setting our hair on fire over every little thing." Great. Thanks, senator.

The Democrats who aren't crazy, like Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, for example, or James Carville, are saying the way for them to get back is to make things affordable again and to help people be able to buy groceries, homes, et al.

And that sounds great, except if any of that happens, it will be Trump, not they, who gets credit.

But what they may really mean is that 2028, and even the midterms, are a long way off and maybe the best path for Dems is to, yes, be loyal opposition, but not have a pageant to see who can be the most foaming-at-the-mouth Trump hater.

The problem for Democrats who wish to take this more sensible route is that even though polling says they are right, they appear to be getting absolutely rolled by the far left in messaging, day after day.

While leading leftists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. or Sen. Michael Bennet. D-Colo., are all but calling for Chuck Schumer to resign as Senate minority leader because he completely sensibly kept the government open, the centrists appear scared to attack anyone with a D after their name, no matter how nuts they are.

It is well past time for rational Democrats to grow a spine. The party has a shockingly low popularity rating of about 25%, but that isn’t the worst part. The worst part is that the Democratic Party, with its current cast of clowns and jokers, is fast becoming a laughingstock.

If there is such a thing as a point of no return for a major American political party, then the Democrats are careening dangerously close to it, and every day that the centrists remain silent, the crazies continue to codify themselves as the heart of Democrats’ body politic.

This is almost certainly very good news for the Republicans but bad news for the country - not to mention Tesla owners - which badly needs two serious parties for our government to function. So, once again, we beg you, normal Democrats, will you please stand up?