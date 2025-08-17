DAVID MARCUS: There are no more innocent explanations for Democrats’ Russiagate lies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid last week's bomb-cyclone news cycle, which included a major summit with Russia and the takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force by the Trump administration, one could be forgiven for missing yet another Russiagate bombshell.

In December of 2016, just before the unthinkable was about to happen in the form of Donald Trump becoming president, Director of the National Security Agency Mike Rogers emailed then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper with concerns he had over a report outlining Trump’s ties to Russia.

CLAPPER PUSHED TO 'COMPROMISE' 'NORMAL' STEPS TO RUSH 2017 ICA, DESPITE CONCERNS FROM NSA DIRECTOR

Rogers wrote of the report, meant to get in front of then-President Barack Obama in short order, "My folks aren’t fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments."

But the clock was ticking, you see. Soon, Trump would be in the White House to try to bring these sketchy efforts to smear him as having worked with Russia to steal the presidency to a crashing halt. So Clapper made clear that was not what he wanted to hear.

"‘Understand your concern,’ Clapperreplied, according to newly released documents. "It is essential that we (CIA/NSA/FBI/ODNI) be on the same page, and are all supportive of the report – in the highest tradition of ‘that’s OUR story, and we’re sticking’ to it.’"

If this email is accurate, and there has been no denial, then this isn’t just a smoking gun, it's a signed confession.

Clapper would go on to say, "We will facilitate as much mutual transparency as possible as we complete the report, but, more time is not negotiable. We may have to compromise on our ‘normal’ modalities, since we must do this on such a compressed schedule."

Compromising normal modalities? Orwell himself would blush at such ornate and vile double speak. The entire paragraph reads like a soft coup attempt, not honest officials following actual leads.

Of course, these are not the first damning emails that show a conspiracy among Obama officials, even during the campaign of 2016.

Remember this gem, allegedly from the vice president of the George Soros-backed Open Society Foundation, sent around the time of the 2016 Democratic National Convention?

"HRC approved Julia’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections," it read. "That should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level."

About six months later, HRC, aka Hillary Clinton, had lost and the clock was, as Clapper noted, ticking. It was now or never to smear Trump as a Russian asset and thereby frustrate his elected term as president.

And it worked. The rest, as they say, was history.

Let’s be clear: What is apparent now is that Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and the whole clown car of Obama appointees hellbent on destroying Trump didn’t fail to see the stop sign. They saw it, and they hit the gas.

There are many Trump supporters, including some of his most passionate, who want to see arrests right now, and frankly, it does look more and more like laws were broken. But the law takes time to work.

What should not take any time at all now is a universal acknowledgment from those in our media and government that the conspiracy against Trump was absolutely real, and tore our country apart needlessly.

Were the Pulitzers worth it? As they collect dust like some sick portrait of Dorian Gray as a journalist, growing uglier and more twisted by the day as these same water-carrying scribes sip fancy cocktails by night?

No. There are no more innocent explanations here. This wasn’t a case where honest Obama officials acting in good faith got it wrong. They lied. This wasn’t a case in which the news media demanded real answers; They lied, too.

The gravity of deceit in the Russiagate scandal from Democrats seeking to thwart the will of the American voters is shocking, and yet most of our news outlets, the ones who weren’t so much snookered but complicit, will never admit it.

For now, our current DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, who is hopefully a whole more honest than James Clapper was, must continue to shine a light on what looks more and more like an attempt to overthrow a duly elected president.

It is not enough that the plot against President Trump failed. We must now make sure that nothing like this can ever happen again.