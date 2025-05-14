DAVID MARCUS: The Left’s sudden epiphanies were obvious to normal folks all along

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been roughly six months since President Donald Trump trampled former Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats on Election Day, and in that time the liberal news media have arrived at some epiphanies as to how and why they got everything so wrong.

From Biden’s steep mental decline, the origins of COVID, the "unfixable" border to children undergoing sex changes, the liberal media was on the incorrect side of all of it. Suddenly, many are claiming to have seen the light. Or more precisely, to see that what they gaslit the rest of us about for the last few years was as true as it was obvious.

Normal, everyday Americans from coast to coast knew the truth about these matters long before the media’s recent revelations. Now, we're shaking our heads and wondering what on Earth took the news media so long?

Take Biden’s clear and obvious unfitness for office. Conservatives not only noticed it years ago, we spoke, wrote and warned about it. But this week video re-emerged of CNN’s media guru Brian Stelter reacting last summer to the administration’s claim that old man Biden was fine, just a victim of "cheap fakes," which we were given to understand were accurate videos, but still somehow disinformation.

"Let me explain," Stelter said, as if defining a long-standing media term of art that had not just been invented by a mendacious White House communications team. "Cheap fakes are a little bit simpler, they’re cheap, they’re distorted, out-of-context videos, chopped up certain ways, constructed in certain ways, that’s what we’re seeing."

That sound you are straining to hear is George Orwell doing a golf clap.

And who can forget "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough insisting, weeks before Biden would be forced to drop out, that, "This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever," and "Eff you if you can't handle the truth."

The rest of us had watched for years as this version of Biden shook hands with the air, wandered aimlessly off stages, mumbled unintelligibly and declined to hold press briefings or cabinet meetings.

Now that Trump is back in office, the media is rushing to explain that they were lied to, or that they "missed the story." CNN's Jake Tapper and reporter Alex Thompson have a new book out about just how bad it was behind the scenes. But if we knew, how could they not have known?

Similarly, we see a laundry list of "now can suddenly be told" stories about COVID. Turns out the Chinese virus did start in a lab, masks never worked, and that social distancing stuff? That was just kinda made up. God help you if you said any of those things three years ago.

Liberal news outlets with age-old reputations in tatters are now running articles about all of these lies, and more, as if nobody could have known at the time. Yet, millions of Americans did, and were attacked for saying it.

On the border, not only have the liberal media had to confess that Biden could have shut it down all along, the very real problems with untrammeled illegal immigration can no longer be ignored.

Even in England, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has admitted that things have gotten out of hand with what he called a "failed experiment" with open borders. Now, he says, immigrants must learn English and assimilate. Who knew? Well, everyone with the ability to think critically.

Finally, and most incredibly obviously, is the liberal media realizing what Monty Python realized in the early 1970s, that men cannot become women or have babies, as John Cleese’s character put it, "I'm not oppressing you, Stan! You haven't got a womb! Where's the fetus going to gestate? You going to keep it in a box?"

Somehow, 30-40 years later, everyone, and I mean everyone, in liberal media took it as gospel that if a man says he’s a woman he is a woman and that he has a right to play women’s sports, in what seemed like minutes, thousands of years of human understanding was tossed on its head. And not treating confused children with life-altering drugs or even surgery was somehow "transphobic."

But again, actual people on the ground never really believed this. They saw the pictures of swimmer Lea Thomas towering over his female competition, they heard from brave athletes like Riley Gaines about how deeply unfair and frankly, humiliating it is to be defeated by a man in your own sport. And they knew children are not equipped to make decisions that will leave them sterile and even maimed for the rest of their lives.

At least the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom finally got around to admitting what everyone should know: A woman is someone born biologically female, and not a male who pretends he is female.

The question that nobody can answer except for liberal journalists themselves is whether they actually believed this procession of lies, even when almost everyone else doubted it, or whether they knew they were lies but peddled them anyway, at the cost of their own dwindling credibility.

Put another way, are they liars or just dumb? And make no mistake, there is a plethora of evidence for the latter.

The liberal media thinks it can earn back the trust of the American people with these Johnny-Come-Lately apologies and admissions over things we all knew all along. They can't fool us anymore, but it looks like they can still fool themselves.