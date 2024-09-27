DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris finally visits the border, was George Orwell her travel agent?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was George Orwell, in his seminal book "1984," which turned out to be about 40 years off, who wrote that eventually the state would make us believe that 2 + 2 = 5. Vice President Kamala Harris’ incomprehensibly shameless photo op on the southern border might have dialed it up to a 6.

There she was, our vice president, in front of the wall, and the barbed wire, ready to get serious about the problem she and "kind of" President Joe Biden created in the first place. I recalled a film in which Cheech and Chong said it was time to get serious about the band.

This is like Oedipus saying, "Who did all this?" And we all point at the TV and say, "It was you!"

It’s Herbert Hoover taking a selfie with thumbs up at the Museum of the Great Depression.

I could go on.

It’s truly mind-bending, there is no question that Trump’s policies lowered the number of illegal immigrants and that now they pour into America in the millions, including thousands upon thousands of murderers and rapists, according to new Fox News reporting.

And we know that the Biden Harris administration has done nothing about it, excepting a few Hail Mary band-aids a few months ago, so how dare she lecture anyone on the border?

What is her argument? How does she try to duck blame for our badly cracked spaghetti strainer of a southern border? She says Trump stopped the bipartisan immigration bill.

First of all, he didn’t. There was no appetite for a great white whale of an immigration bill among House Republicans, ever.

Second, and more important, it was a questionable bill, good arguments on both sides maybe, but Biden and Harris, as Trump is fond of pointing out, can fix a lot of this with the stroke of a single pen.

Literally, it is just go back to what Trump was doing before you messed it up, it isn’t complicated, but for some reason, even the new centrist Kamala Harris, gun-toting former McDonald’s employee can’t bring herself to just tell Grandpa Joe to reinstate the remain in Mexico policy.

That alone paints the lie in glowing neon font.

But can she really pull it off? Can she so shamelessly parade before the border and pretend to be the one who can clamp down on it?

Before COVID, I would have said no. I would have said, the American people will see through this, there’s no way they can accept such an obvious lie. Much less let it impact their lives.

I was wrong. In fact, too many of us simply bought in, we bought into the masks and social distancing, and school closures while we now know a New York COVID Czar were having weird sex parties. It's that bad.

Kamala Harris is on the record calling Trump’s border policies inhumane, Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez used to cry dressed in white in front of migrant detention facilities, but suddenly Harris is tough on the border?

Then I got a bridge to Del Rio to sell you.

And that's what it's really about, the bridge between Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas. And if you think Harris is going to stop the flow of migrants there, then George Orwell was right, and I was wrong.