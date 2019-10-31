David Bossie: Trump impeachment vote is Democratic declaration of war – Republicans must declare war on Dems

With House passage Thursday of a resolution formalizing their blatantly partisan impeachment witch hunt against President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow crazed radical Democrats have declared war on the duly elected president of the United States. Now it’s time for Republicans to draw up their own declaration of war against Democrats.

The Democrats – who didn’t pick up a single Republican vote for their baseless resolution to move forward with a kangaroo court masquerading as public impeachment hearings – are choosing to tear apart the country we all love because they are consumed by their burning hatred for President Trump.

This charade isn’t about anything President Trump has done wrong, because he hasn’t done anything to warrant impeachment. Instead, the Democrats are improperly using the impeachment process to weaken public support for the president in an effort to defeat him in the 2020 presidential election.

REP. COLLINS: DEMOCRATS 'SHREDDED OUR PROCEDURES AND SHREDDED OUR RULES AND LIED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE'

The American people must hold the Democrats accountable for their abuse of power. As the Democrats well know, they have no valid grounds for impeachment.

Twenty-nine of the 31 House Democrats who represent districts that Trump won in the 2016 election voted in favor of Thursday’s deep state coup authorization – and they’re all going to suffer at the polls a year from now because of it.

The lack of judgment on display by the desperate Democrats – who fear that Trump’s enormous achievements in office will ensure his reelection – is stunning.

The Democrats are ignoring headlines such as “Polls show support for impeachment weaker in key battleground states.” This is a recipe for a Democratic disaster in the 2020 elections.

But driven by Trump Derangement Syndrome, Democrats are determined to pursue impeachment regardless of the harm it causes to our nation and to their own party.

If Democrats want to investigate phone calls, President Trump should release transcripts of calls by former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Biden with world leaders from countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Iran.

The sad truth is that the impeachment resolution approved Thursday isn’t worth the paper it’s been printed on. There is a zero percent chance the Democrats will abide by anything written in what amounts to a non-binding piece of trash. It’s a complete smokescreen designed to mislead the American people.

Pelosi, fellow California Democrat and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and their Democratic co-conspirators in their attempted coup are going to do whatever they want, however they want, because they think the rules don’t apply to them.

After all, who’s going to call them out for their misdeeds – their partisan allies at the fake and corrupt New York Times and Washington Post? Come on.

Let’s face it: unhinged radical Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota are calling the shots on behalf of a mob of anti-Trump socialists who have seized control of the Democratic Party.

Sadly, the biased mainstream media are willing accomplices in this anti-Trump hysteria. The Fourth Estate will never recover from this epic failure of duty.

Democrats are hyperventilating over a routine 30-minute phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. Rants about President Trump abusing his power and jeopardizing national security are a clever cover story for what this charade truly is – an attempt to substitute the judgment of Democratic politicians for the votes of the American people.

The vote by House Democrats to move forward on their impeachment crusade proved that the allegations being thrown around against President Trump are flimsy at best.

There was no criminal wrongdoing or high crime or misdemeanor committed by President Trump. Just ask former senior National Security Council official Tim Morrison, who was on the call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

Morrison testified in Chairman Schiff’s secret dungeon Thursday that President Trump and President Zelensky discussed nothing illegal and that the transcript of the call is accurate. But answers like this done fit Schiff’s phony narrative.

Former Vice President Joe Biden may turn out to be President Trump’s opponent in the 2020 general election and there are plenty of very legitimate questions about how Biden’s son Hunter earned enormous amounts of money doing business with foreign nations while Biden was vice president.

If Biden were a Republican, you can bet dozens of reporters would be working full-time to get to the truth about this scandal, looking to win the Pulitzer Prize. But because he is a Democrat, the anti-Trump media is giving Joe Biden and his son a free pass. They are swallowing the unbelievable claim that Hunter was paid $50,000 or more per month to serve on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company even though he had no expertise in natural gas or Ukraine.

The reason Schiff’s fake whistleblower hasn’t testified yet is because he doesn’t pass the smell test. This individual is an anti-Trump political operative, not a whistleblower.

If Schiff won’t call the whistleblower and the other deep state co-conspirators in to testify, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must. There’s no time to wait for Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify about his report – Graham must get in the fight now.

If Democrats want to investigate phone calls, President Trump should release transcripts of calls by former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Biden with world leaders from countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Iran.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

The American people should get to read the transcript of the call just before Obama sent pallets of cash totaling $400 million to the America-hating mullahs in Iran.

Now Senate Republicans need to lock arms and push back against this madness. These are not normal times. The Democratic Party is throwing historical precedent, due process and congressional decorum out the window.

This is not the Nixon impeachment of 1974 or the Clinton impeachment of 1998, where there was actual criminal wrongdoing. This is a political coup attempt against President Trump and his 63 million voters because Democrats fear they can’t defeat him at the ballot box.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senators must face the realization that ducking questions now because they might be a juror in a Senate impeachment trial won’t cut the mustard. The Democrats are making a mockery of our system of government and the Constitution and they must be confronted head-on.

The Democrats are at war with President Trump. Every single Republican at every level of government must now unite and put their battle gear on. It’s time to put this coup attempt down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DAVID N. BOSSIE