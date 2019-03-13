David Bossie: Pelosi will lead Trump impeachment fight – Don’t believe her denials

Call me a skeptic, but I’m quite certain that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent claim to The Washington Post that “I’m not for impeachment” of President Trump doesn’t match her actual position on the issue.

The California congresswoman is a crafty career politician who specializes in telling the American people one thing and doing the exact opposite. In fact, she’s risen to the top of the liberal pyramid because she is an extremely gifted manipulator.

In January, Pelosi’s own daughter Alexandra described her mother as a political leader who could “cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding.”

In the case of the Trump impeachment question, Pelosi has it all gamed out in advance and this most recent misleading statement is just Part One.

Take a look at the manner in which Pelosi disclosed her phony “not for impeachment” stance to her political allies at the Post: “I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before.”

First, telling journalists that you’re about to bless them with news – so please pay attention – tells you all you need to know about how Pelosi games the mainstream media.

Second, with her coaching tip, Pelosi was essentially instructing the anti-Trump Washington Post to blow the statement up and make sure everyone talked about it. It’s a lovely example of a liberal politician colluding with the liberal media.

But make no mistake about it. Part One of Pelosi’s plan has been a success because everyone is talking about her claim to not want to impeach the president.

It was important for Pelosi to get her “anti-impeachment” claim out. She wants to be viewed as someone who isn’t an overzealous supporter of the left’s crazed march to impeachment.

Pelosi knows she can’t be seen as following the lead of the unhinged Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in her quest to impeach the president, who Tlaib described with an obscene term.

The Democrats on these committees hate President Trump more than they love our country and are abusing their powerful positions in Congress to try and damage the president’s 2020 re-election chances.

Rather, the speaker of the House wants to be perceived as someone who is measured and comes around to support the witch hunt against the president after reviewing what she deems are “facts.”

So while everyone is talking about Pelosi’s manufactured head fake, her investigative committee chairmen are loading their “subpoena cannons” and aiming them at anything or anyone close to President Trump.

Look no further than the House Judiciary Committee, which would hold impeachment hearings if they take place. Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., has issued 81 horribly overreaching document requests.

Meanwhile, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has hired a former federal prosecutor to aid his desperate scattershot probe of the president.

And Oversight Committee member Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., makes wild witness comparisons to President Nixon’s aide Alexander Butterfield in the Watergate scandal without one iota of evidence to back them up.

Partisan investigations such as these should not be treated as legitimate exercises of congressional oversight. No one should participate in these taxpayer-funded witch hunts because the final report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will put to rest many of the questions that Democrats and their associates in the mainstream media have been hyperventilating over for two years – and its answers will not fit with their false narrative.

Everyone knows that Pelosi – who was first elected to the House in 1987 – is an old-school machine Democrat who rules from the top down with an iron fist. She recently warned vulnerable freshmen in her caucus who were voting with Republicans that “this is not a day at the beach. This is the Congress of the United States.”

So does anyone think that Pelosi would allow her committee chairs to go on these insanely partisan fishing expeditions without approval from the speaker’s office?

Pelosi went on to say in her interview with the Post that she doesn’t support impeachment “because it divides the country.” That’s a topic Pelosi knows a lot about. This is the same person who told the American people in 2017 that if the Republican plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare passed, “hundreds of thousands of people will die.”

Rest assured, coming from Pelosi, her comment on impeachment was a calculated political statement all the way. Pelosi was simply getting out in front of what she knows will be a horribly divisive road to impeachment – one that she will be leading.

When the time comes, Pelosi will be able to say that she didn’t want to move forward, but the so-called facts forced her hand. It’s this type of political gamesmanship that the American people have come to loathe.

Let’s face it; Pelosi couldn’t even stand up to radical Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over Omar’s anti-Semitic comments. Does anyone really think Pelosi will stand up to the angry socialist mob over impeachment? Who’s she trying to kid?

