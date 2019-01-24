David Bossie: Covington, BuzzFeed and Trump -- Liberal hatred for this conservative change agent is unhealthy

The 2016 election of Donald J. Trump, the ultimate political outsider, has given rise to what the president has coined “Fake News.”

Day in and day out President Trump is bombarded with negative press that has no basis in fact. Because of this, the president has stated that the Fake News legions are his biggest enemy. Indeed, the Fake News media is the enemy of the truth and this past weekend the American people saw two more ugly examples of how they operate.

First, there was the false story from BuzzFeed that President Trump instructed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. The publication of this dishonest story set into motion a dangerous and irresponsible Fake News echo chamber. Unbelievably, one report found that MSNBC and CNN mentioned impeachment a whopping 179 times before BuzzFeed was called out for their false report.

The BuzzFeed fallacy was so horrible that Robert Mueller’s office felt compelled for the first time to make a public statement saying that a report was untrue. The Special Counsel’s office was essentially telling the Fake News legions that they needed a time out, like a 3-year old toddler. Unfortunately, the punishment won’t work because the Fake News -- like so many unhinged liberals in Congress -- hate President Trump more than they love their country.

The BuzzFeed meltdown also provided a glimpse into how Congressional Democrats in positions of power may handle themselves down the road. Instead of reserving judgment and waiting for all the facts to come in as any responsible adult would, the irrational leftists jumped to conclusions.

Let’s be clear; prefacing a tweet about an inflammatory allegation with “if this is true” is not withholding judgment as House Democrat Whip Jim Clyburn tried to explain, it’s textbook McCarthyism. And Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff proved once again that congressional oversight only works if it’s seen as a credible fact-finding exercise. Look no further than Mr. Schiff’s statement that he has no problem wasting taxpayer dollars to investigate the debunked BuzzFeed allegation.

The Fake News “fail” didn’t stop with BuzzFeed. When a video surfaced at the March for Life rally in Washington, showing a non-physical confrontation between some high schoolers in pro-Trump “MAGA” hats and an elderly Native American man, the biased media sprang into action and immediately framed the issue as privileged Christian white kids picking on a minority. Instead of digging deeper and asking a few probing questions to get the whole account of what transpired, the Fake News couldn’t help themselves. How could they waste the opportunity to depict youthful, pro-life Trump supporters in a negative light?

Due to the decision to publish first and ask questions later, the Fake News missed the complete story because of their blatant anti-Trump bias. If the kids weren’t wearing MAGA hats, you have to wonder if the liberal media would have cared about the elder from the Omaha tribe. The episode got a lot of clicks on the internet, but at what cost?

The difference between the New York Times-CNN-BuzzFeed cartel and a fire breathing liberal Democrat Super PAC is no longer discernable. This should be of great concern to the American people because this 243-year-old American experiment of ours needs an honest press to survive.

President Trump is a conservative change agent that the liberal political and media establishment hates in an extraordinarily unhealthy way. And in an unprecedented move, these two entities have formed an ironclad alliance dedicated to impeaching a duly elected president of the United States.

Historically, the mainstream media has always been seen as leftward leaning, but now the masks have come off and the truth has been exposed for all to see. In fact, the difference between the New York Times-CNN-BuzzFeed cartel and a fire breathing liberal Democrat Super PAC is no longer discernable. This should be of great concern to the American people because this 243-year-old American experiment of ours needs an honest press to survive. This consequential decision by Democrat politicians and the biased liberal media to collude against President Trump will have lasting repercussions far beyond his two terms in the White House.

The Cohen and Convington smear stories were not the first examples of Fake News and they certainly won‘t be the last. Let’s just hope this disturbing episode got the attention of some newsrooms that still have a conscience and a sense of responsibility to get it right.

