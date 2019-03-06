David Bossie: Anti-Trump Democrats practice politics of personal destruction against president

Democrats in the U.S. House aren’t going to let the facts get in the way of their impeachment witch hunt against President Trump.

It’s clear that Democratic leaders have been misleading the American people for months by assuring them that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report will be the determining factor as they consider any impeachment inquiry.

Now – with the Russia collusion narrative thoroughly debunked – the Democrats are in full panic mode and making desperate mistakes on the investigative front.

Since November 2016, the left has spun the lie that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to win the election and that as a result President Trump is an illegitimate president. Democrats pushed this political opposition research pipe dream so hard that they turned their liberal base into an unhinged mob of Trump-hating lunatics.

All of this hatred and division was created by Hillary Clinton and her ilk; they couldn’t face the reality that she lost to President Trump simply because he was a better candidate with better ideas.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has ravaged the Democratic Party to such an extent that Democrats never considered a post-Russia world in which their collusion narrative would fall flat on its face and the president would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Now it’s starting to sink in with the public that this long national ordeal of baseless investigations of the president has just been a big ruse and that the only campaign that really colluded with the Russians was Hillary Clinton’s.

After two years of negative news coverage by the liberal media, this week’s headline “President Trump’s approval rating continues to climb” in USA Today must have gotten the attention of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., both leaders of the anti-Trump resistance.

Democrats are unable to come to grips with the fact that polling indicates only 18 percent of the American people have a "positive view of socialism" and that the Democratic Green New Deal is an unmitigated disaster for hardworking taxpayers.

So Democratic leaders in the House have nothing to turn to except the hyper-partisan “subpoena cannon.”

The Democrats can’t wait for the release of the highly anticipated final report by Special Counsel Mueller. Instead, Chairman Nadler made the political calculation this week to commence with liberal billionaire donor Tom Steyer’s misguided dream of textbook investigative overreach by sending 81 inquiries to Trump-related associates and entities.

Make no mistake; the politics of personal destruction has begun and the American people are paying close attention to who’s behind this shameful effort.

Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are acting and sounding more and more like the disgraced late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., every day.

McCarthy was censured by the Senate in 1954 after mounting aggressive investigations of what he claimed was communist infiltration of the federal government, in which many innocent people were smeared by false accusations.

Before interviewing a single witness, Nadler told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News on Sunday that he already believes that President Trump obstructed justice.

And Schiff appears poised to ignore the American people and Mueller’s investigative findings by rehashing the entire Clinton-funded Russia hoax. He’s hired former MSNBC contributor and prosecutor Daniel Goldman to aid his overreaching investigation.

Unsurprisingly, Goldman has already reached his investigative conclusions as well, stating on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC recently that “we already now know that the president has committed a felony in order to obtain the office of the presidency.”

This is McCarthyism 101 – determine guilt first, ask questions later.

Not to be outdone by all this poor judgment, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., is preparing to request 10 years of President Trump’s tax returns for no reason other than to try to embarrass the president politically.

When former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., asked “is there anybody in Washington who believes it will not be leaked,” he hit the nail on the head. If the Ways and Means Committee ends up receiving the president’s tax returns and they get leaked to the press, the partisan hacks responsible must be held accountable.

In the fast-approaching post-Mueller world of no Russian collusion, President Trump will have a big upper hand dealing with these bloviating liberal swamp creatures in the U.S. House. House Democrats are about to find out the hard way that the American people have little appetite for presidential harassment and unsubstantiated investigations in search of crimes.

