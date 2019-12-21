Dan Gainor: Trump impeachment thrills left-wing media –‘Merry Impeachmas!’

Trump-hating Democrats and their left-wing media buddies were thrilled when House Democrats voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump – without a single Republican supporting the action.

CNN staffers reveled in the impeachment. They called it a “stain” on Trump’s presidency.

CNN “Inside Politics” host John King claimed that “Democrats have the facts on their side about what the president did.”

WASHINGTON POST, CNN JOURNOS UNDER FIRE AFTER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT FOR CELEBRATING 'IMPEACHMAS'

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin slammed Trump, saying: “The president was impeached for one reason: Because he deserved it.”

And liberal CNN legal analyst Laura Coates declared it was “a great day for constitutional democracy.”

The CNN Trump opponents did everything but sing the national anthem while stomping on photos of the president. A casual viewer might think the vote mattered. But the Senate isn’t going to convict the president, meaning he won’t be removed from office. This is all an acting class.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt repeated the “stain” talking point (along with The New York Times, The Atlantic and Politico). “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd responded with a tired rant about “what this president is putting the Constitution through.”

Note, not what the partisan Democrats are putting the Constitution through. It’s all Trump.

Todd, who was born in 1972, told Holt (born in 1959) that “this has probably been the worst decade in American politics, certainly in our lifetimes.” He then equivocated, saying: “Maybe the ’50s and ’60s had periods like this.”

Not to give a boomer history lesson, but the 1960s were filled with riots, three major assassinations, campus unrest and endless protests against the Vietnam War and for civil rights for black Americans. Someone should get Chuck a history book.

The over-the-top reactions weren’t confined to TV journalists.

Washington Post congressional reporter Rachel Bade tweeted out a celebratory photo with the caption: “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!" CNN described the victory photo as showing “several of her colleagues smiling and having drinks, chips and guacamole.”

Bade’s boss, Editor Marty Baron, called what she posted "ill-considered,” but tried to pretend it didn’t show any bias. He told CNN that the reporters “were celebrating being able to go off the clock after a long day of covering impeachment.”

The reason people don’t believe Baron is because they read the Post and have watched how it has gone from newspaper to Resistance newsletter.

Naturally, the leftist talking heads couldn’t contain their glee.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews had a religious experience with the whole impeachment process. He called the fiasco “sacramental.” In effect, he proved a point I’ve made for years – that the left has replaced religion with politics. That’s why they don’t just want to win, they demand their opponents convert.

Christian Persecution

Journalists love Christians getting involved in politics … when they agree. Naturally, much of the media were giddy when Christianity Today published a scathing editorial headlined: “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.”

The editorial went on to complain about the president’s “blackened moral record” and warned that the result “will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel.”

Nice and neutral Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli even went on NPR to compare Trump to a husband who “begins to physically abuse” his spouse.

The press loved it.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos noted that “we also saw overnight the evangelical magazine Christianity Today coming out with an editorial saying the president should be removed from office.”

Trump responded by calling the publication a “far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it.”

The media used that to continue the news cycle. The Washington Post railed on “Trump’s rage at Christianity Today.” Slate referred to him as “freaked out” by the impeachment call.

Only it didn’t stop there. Prominent conservative Christians backed Trump, not the obscure editor. The New York Times published a story headlined “Evangelical Leaders Close Ranks With Trump After Scathing Editorial.”

Author and radio host Hugh Hewitt skewered “the selfishness of Galli’s act.” He added that the magazine “will suffer even as Galli heads out to retirement in January. But Trump will not.”

Galli was just reminding readers that to have the title “editor” in America at many media outlets almost requires you to hate Trump. But the media aren’t biased or anything.

I’m OK, you’re OK, but OK is not

A recent social media freakout targeted cadets at West Point and the Naval Academy. Fortunately, the investigation proved that the cadets were playing what’s known as “the circle game,” not flashing the scary OK sign.

OK, it’s not scary. The media maelstrom stems from ridiculous groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center claiming the OK sign is “not just a harmless act.” That’s why several media outlets treated the game like it was a KKK rally.

Much handwringing occurred. USA Today reported that “students appeared to make the White Power hand symbol during a pregame broadcast.” (Since when is “White Power” capitalized, USA Today?) And The New York Times tried to legitimize the whole fiasco with a piece headlined: “When the O.K. Sign Is No Longer O.K.”

Salon went with “Military personnel may have flashed a covert white power hand signal.”

CNN ran an opinion piece from journalist and historian David M. Perry warning: “Why we must take white supremacist symbols seriously.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Even the Army Times, which should have known better, described the incident as “West Point opens investigation into controversial hand gestures flashed by Army, Navy cadets.” Controversial?

Turns out the cadets were innocently goofing around. It’s the media who ought to apologize.

Even CNN admits good economic news

The economy is the good news story of 2019, despite predictions to the contrary. CNN released a new poll telling readers how “the US economy earns its highest ratings in almost two decades.”

The poll found that 76 percent of those surveyed “rate economic conditions in the US today as very or somewhat good, significantly more than those who said so at this time last year” when it was 67 percent.

Not shabby when CNN calls that 9 percent jump “significantly more.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN wasn’t the only network coping with the continued strong economy. President Barack Obama's former "car czar" Steve Rattner probably drove MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” off the deep end by delivering news that host Joe Scarborough and others didn’t want to hear. He warned them that the good economic news is "something for the Democrats to worry about.”

It’s the economy, stupid.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DAN GAINOR