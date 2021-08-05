Janice Dean: Cuomo sexual harassment probe has NY Dems letting loose on governor. Folks, you're not fooling us

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hey, Albany lawmakers, we see you. And you’re not fooling any of us.

Now that New York Attorney General Leticia James has issued her damning report about the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault on women by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, suddenly Democratic legislators have grown a spine and are letting loose on what they really think of the guy they’ve been working with for 11 years.

This statement was posted Wednesday in a tweet by New York Times National Political Reporter Shane Goldmacher in which he writes:

"When people ask me how Democratic legislators in Albany actually feel about Andrew Cuomo, I guess I now have this statement to refer to:"

JANICE DEAN: CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBE – GOVERNOR PLAYS THE VICTIM BUT IT'S HIGH TIME FOR HIM TO GO

Goldmacher then posted a screen shot of New York Democratic Assemblyman Kevin A. Cahill’s dramatic statement about the AG’s report and how the findings are disturbing but "not surprising":

"In most of his interactions, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has operated as though he alone was anointed with unlimited power, demanding absolute loyalty and showing exactly zero tolerance for those who did anything he deemed even the slightest perceived deviation from that personal fealty.

Why then, is it a surprise to anyone that a careful investigation — one he initially supported but then criticized when realizing he did not control it — revealed that his interpersonal relationships with females demonstrated a selfish, grotesque misogyny and that his view of important public data was little more than manipulative fiction to earn himself a hefty book advance?"

For the good of the people and state he so often professes to hold in such high regard, Andrew Cuomo should resign immediately. Should he continue to refuse to do so, the Assembly, in its duly authorized role as prosecutor, is obligated to wrap our investigation and commence a trial of impeachment of Gov. Cuomo and demand the immediate termination of his accomplice cronies who tolerate, facilitated and at a minimum tacitly approved of his actions."

JONATHAN TURLEY: CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACCUSATIONS – GOVERNOR NOW LOOKING AT YEARS AS A SERIAL DEFENDANT

Thanks, but no thanks Assemblyman Cahill. Your words, while truthful I’m sure, are a little too late for some of us who have been fighting for this governor’s accountability for over a year now.

With exception to of Assemblyman Ron Kim and a few other brave Democratic lawmakers, most of you have been silent and hiding in a corner when it comes to Cuomo’s no good, terrible, deadly leadership.

And many of you tried to silence us when we were warning you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

In August 2020, I was supposed to testify at a hearing in Albany about the loss of my husband’s parents in New York nursing homes. Suddenly, on the Friday before the meeting, there was an email that was sent from the Assembly Health Committee Chairman Richard Gottfried that stated:

"I have been told that the Senate is not comfortable including her on the witness list, so we will not be including her to testify."

The report from the New York Attorney General also proves there were plenty of warnings and red flags from the victims that were trying to speak about their experiences, too, but they were silenced and even retaliated against.

So to all of you Johnny-come-latelys that think you’re being tough with your scathing statements about Cuomo’s behavior?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Give me a break. We’re on to you.

However, to make it up to us, you can still do the right thing and impeach this awful man. Because all of you need to make up for lost time -- and lost lives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM JANICE DEAN

