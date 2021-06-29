Janice Dean: Cuomo hosts pricey fundraiser – does he really think he can avoid COVID answers, investigations?

Believe it or not, New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at it again. On Tuesday, June 29, the Empire State’s greedy leader is hosting a $10,000 a plate fundraiser for his upcoming re-election campaign.

Mr. New York Tough has not disclosed the location or the list of donors/attendees paying for this "summer reception" however. Why? Maybe his planning committee figured some of us might want to "peacefully protest" his latest cash grab to line his pockets.

Back in December, Cuomo held a virtual birthday party/campaign event with his celebrity buddies Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro for a bunch of dinero. This time around you will be able to see the Luv Guv in the flesh instead of over the Internet.

If you can’t afford the 10 grand, don’t worry, Cuomo’s re-election campaign just sent an email to supporters inviting them to a "grassroots reception" with the governor on July 6th. This event will be held over Zoom with tickets at just $25 per person. The invite reads:

"We hope you can join us to kick off the summer season and recognize all the progress new Yorkers have made the past several months."

Thousands of families like my own would love to see the progress made in the multiple investigations looking at the governor’s possible misconduct while in office instead of a "grassroots reception." That includes the investigation into his tragic nursing home order and then cover-up of the death toll in the thousands, the $5-million-dollar book deal based on lies, special express COVID tests for friends and family using state resources and the many women who have come forward to accuse Cuomo of mistreatment and harassment.

It’s not lost on many of us who care about these investigations that these little summer soirees would be are a sign that the pandemic politician is planning to run for a fourth term.

As usual, many in the New York press have decided to stay pretty quiet on his pricy shindig and reports of the governor’s misdeeds and tragedies have suddenly vanished from the headlines.

Also lost in the headlines? The impeachment investigation conducted by Albany lawmakers. But there’s a good reason for that. Because there’s a quickie meeting about it scheduled conveniently for Wednesday before they all go on summer vacation.

People in the know refer to all of this as political theater. That’s an apt term because one thing I’ve learned over the last year is not to believe those who have been complicit in his corruption and lies.

Despite all of this, many of us will still keep asking Gov. Cuomo and his corrupt administration for answers and accountability.

Because we owe it to our loved ones, to those precious souls we lost.

Still, the longer Gov. Cuomo stays in office, the less faith we will have in our justice system and the people elected to help us.

