WSJ Editorial Board: It's the entitlements, stupid

Sen. Joe Manchin’s public support Sunday for at least $2 trillion in new spending in a partisan budget bill is a huge win for the political left. This means a giant tax-and-spend bill this year is likely, and the biggest expansion of the entitlement state since the 1960s is now possible.

The entitlements are by far the biggest long-term economic threat from the Biden agenda. Tax increases can be repealed by a future Congress. Spending on infrastructure will slow as funding falls. The courts may block his racial preferences. But entitlements that spend automatically based on eligibility are nearly impossible to repeal, or even reform, and they represent a huge tax-and-spend wedge far into the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The media won’t talk about this, and Republicans are so far missing in action. But Americans need to understand the stakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Hoover Institution scholars John Cogan and Daniel Heil document the entitlement expansions of the Biden Families Plan in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on Tuesday. It’s an important piece that lists how far the progressive left wants to go in expanding government’s reach into American family life. Federal child care, government paid family leave, free community college, a $3,600 tax credit per child, a permanent expansion of ObamaCare premium subsidies, universal pre-K, permanent expansion of the earned-income tax credit to workers without children, and more.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING THIS EDITORIAL IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

