Mark Brnovich: To defeat critical race theory, hold tight to Constitution, Declaration of Independence

The United States of America is the land of opportunity, committed to the rule of law, dedicated to the proposition that all of us are created equal with certain unalienable rights. Millions have fled to the beacon of hope on our shores over the past two centuries.

Yet there are those who have made it their mission to tear down every institution and principle that has made the United States so unique in world history. These movements have always existed but appear to be more pronounced today with the promotion of critical race theory.

Critical race theory is nothing more than the neo-Marxist idea of how race has influenced the inception and history of our nation, building upon a Marxist utopia of destroying and creating a new society based on class.

The radical concept, using race in place of class to achieve the long-term Marxist goal, is already threatening to consume many of our institutions – from the U.S. military, to our churches and our professional sports leagues, and even our legislatures.

A new report from the National Archives singles out the National Archives Rotunda as a prime example of structural racism because it "lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing [Black Indigenous People of Color] BIPOC, women, and other communities." The authors of the report suggest that the federal government "reimagine the Rotunda" to "create a more inclusive tribute to the nation’s founding."

Perhaps most disturbing, critical race theory is now corrupting our most vulnerable and cherished by undermining the education of our youth. The good news is that thousands of parents, including many in Arizona, have awakened to this attempted infestation of the minds of our children and are standing up to school boards and university systems to stop this curriculum before it takes permanent hold of our society.

The proponents of critical race theory seek to demonize and undermine Americans’ confidence in our system by arguing that the American Revolution and our founding were created to further and protect slavery, and therefore the entire American experiment is inherently flawed.

This is fundamentally false and should be rejected by every American who knows their history books.

Slavery is a flawed chapter of American – and world – history, but it is one chapter. It is not the foundation or the core of who we are.

Why do proponents of critical race theory do this? The strategy comes from a classic revolutionary playbook that says if you want radical change in a country, you must first convince people that their current institutions are so systematically flawed and not worth saving, and that people who support them should be ashamed of themselves. That opens the door for some new vision of change – one that is more concerned with the centralization of power than being grounded in facts.

That is why we all should be armed with America’s Declaration of Independence and Constitution, the founding documents and the guiding stars of our nation.

America was founded on liberty. Critical race theory claims the United States was founded on protecting slavery.

The problem for these activists is that you won’t find that in the Declaration. In this timeless document, the founders listed 27 grievances against the King of England, and not one dealt with the issue of slavery. It was all about giving power back to the people.

In the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, the founders wrote, "in order to form a more perfect Union." They understood that this system of government and this fledgling country had flaws but would lead to a "more perfect" nation, which it did.

The United States has brought more liberty and opportunity to more people in this world than any other country. We need to teach our children about what makes America an inspiration to the rest of the world and how hard we have worked to achieve it.

Even with all of the political vitriol today, none of us can begin to imagine the turmoil that threatened the future of the United States at the time of the Civil War. Hundreds of thousands died to try and make this a more perfect Union. In the end, the blood of those fighting for the equality of all mankind was vindicated, and slavery was banished from the land.

That doesn’t mean that all of the root motivations behind slavery ended when the practice was outlawed. For decades – and continuing to present day – the United States has fought political and cultural battles for civil rights. Courageous men and women have stood up to the injustice of racial inequality, demanding a still more perfect union for their grandchildren.

Yet, instead of teaching the truth about why this nation was founded, activists scheme to rewrite history on a false premise that slavery was the foundation of this country’s birth. Instead of concentrating on how we eliminated slavery from the land, activists seek to eliminate figures from our past. Instead of focusing on the courage of men and women of all racial backgrounds who made enormous sacrifices for civil rights, activists recreate the demons of our history with the intent of driving a sabotaging wedge between us.

Abraham Lincoln once stated that "a house divided against itself cannot stand." He was right then, and his words still ring true today.

If this nation is to continue to be the beacon of hope and freedom to the world, then we cannot allow critical race theory to divide and tear down our nation. We must reject it and all of its applications.

Our more perfect union depends on it.

