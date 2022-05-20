Fighting Critical Race Theory, an American recession, and more from Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more.
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host voices his concerns over Biden giving the World Health Organization power over our public health system. Continue reading…
FIGHTING CRITICAL RACE THEORY – The law is a parent's best weapon. Continue reading…
DR. MARC SIEGEL – Baby formula shortage is a public health crisis. Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – We should 'embrace the person, not the pigment.' Continue reading…
MEXICO EXPLOITS FAILURE – Mexico has no interest in being a good-faith partner of the United States. Continue reading…
LEAKER MUST PAY – The Supreme Court leaker has to face real consequences. Continue reading…
AMERICAN RECESSION – The 2022 elections are a choice between lovers or haters of America, Mark Levin tells 'Hannity.' Watch now…
PAIN AT THE PUMP – Nancy Pelosi's gas price controls will only make things worse. Continue reading…
DOCTOR AND DEMOCRAT? – I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two. Continue reading…
A RECKONING – It’s time we take the fight to the cartels' home turf. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Technoking In Shining Armor. Check out all of our political cartoons…