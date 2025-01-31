CRAIG T. NELSON: I grew up in a farm family. My new film celebrates Americans who really do work for food

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When I think of the farmers I grew up around, I think of resilience and stewardship. These are people who rise before the sun, work tirelessly to feed not only their families but all of us and endure hardships most of us cannot imagine. Yet the headlines about America’s farming recession remind us of just how much they shoulder — and how little recognition they often receive.

As an actor, recognition finds you whether you want it or not. While the work is meaningful, it can pale compared to the daily hours, grit and commitment farming families dedicate daily. There is no craft services table waiting for them — they are feeding everyone else.

Farming is not just a job — it is a calling. Theirs is often an unnoticed sacrifice, from the long hours and rising costs to the unpredictable weather and policy challenges. A single bag of corn seed now costs $230, nearly double the price of a few years ago. Combine that with declining crop prices, and farmers must navigate a system stacked against them. Yet they persevere because their work feeds millions and sustains communities.

My great-grandfather, Gulbrand Nelson, left Norway to settle in Wisconsin before moving to South Dakota, where our family farm still stands today. That upbringing instilled in me the importance of values, tradition and faith — ideals I see fading as time passes. If we let them fade long enough, they will vanish.

I’ve been blessed in my career with the ability to do things I believe in. At this stage in my life, it has become all the more important to work on projects that matter to me and the legacy I will leave to my children, grandchildren and those who have entrusted me with their viewing time over the years.

My family's heritage inspired me to take on one such project called "Green and Gold," a film that reflects the spirit of farming families and their struggles today. The project embodies what I value most: resilience, stewardship, and legacy. It is a tribute to the farmers who quietly hold our country together.

Growing up near farming communities, I saw firsthand what that perseverance looks like: long days in the fields, families working through mechanical failures or harsh weather, and a deep-rooted pride in their labor. Those experiences shaped my values and the stories I want to tell.

When I was offered the opportunity to be part of "Green and Gold," I knew it was more than a role — it was a chance to honor the legacy of farming families. The film highlights their resilience and quiet strength, reminding us of their vital contributions to our country.

Farmers are America's backbone. Their stewardship of the land reflects faith, responsibility and commitment to something greater than themselves. Yet, they are often left to face economic and policy challenges alone. This farming recession is not just a farming issue but a national one. Rural communities are struggling, and the ripple effects will touch us all. We must do more than recognize farmers in times of crisis. We must advocate for policies that support them, invest in rural infrastructure, and champion their contributions to our everyday lives.

Beyond the economic struggles, farming takes an emotional toll. In conversations with farmers, while preparing for "Green and Gold," I heard pride in their work and concern about the future. Who will carry on their legacy? Will their children want to inherit the struggles that come with it? These are not just questions — they are the realities shaping rural America today.

We owe so much to our farmers. They feed us, clothe us and sustain our economy. Their work is woven into the fabric of our history, yet their voices are often absent from national conversations. By telling their stories — on screen and off — we can honor their contributions and address their challenges.

Take a moment to reflect on the farmers behind the meals you eat and the clothes you wear. Support your local farmers’ markets, advocate for policies that uplift them, and express gratitude for their tireless work.

I have walked down many red carpets in my career, surrounded by accolades and recognition. Yet, may these words, in even the smallest way, serve as an amber wave of gratitude to honor farming families across our great land.

Thank you, farmers.