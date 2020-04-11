Black & Wear: Coronavirus, Holy Week and Easter -- America's churches continue to put love first

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Holy Week, the most important week on the Christian calendar, is usually a time of abundant activity. Churches hold special services, from solemn remembrances of Good Friday to glorious, jam-packed celebrations of the resurrection on Easter Sunday.

But this week, church buildings in most states are shuttered because governors have banned public gatherings. A handful of states have yet to take such measures, and in a few others, governors have exempted houses of worship from statewide closings. In response, a few defiant pastors are holding services anyway and others have sued governments to allow them to reopen. They argue that religious organizations provide essential services and that bans on religious gatherings violate the free exercise of religion.

We fully agree that religious organizations provide essential services, and we strongly support freedom of religion. But continuing church gatherings during this pandemic violates fundamental Christian principles.

MAX LUCADO: CORONAVIRUS CAN’T CANCEL EASTER – NOTHING CAN, EVEN WHEN CHURCHES ARE CLOSED

Although Christians mourn the temporary loss of meeting together, the good news is that even when buildings are closed, churches are not. The Christian church is not a building; it is the gathering of women and men around the globe who profess Jesus Christ. And this church is open indeed—open and well prepared to continue its work and mission during these troubling times.

For much of last year, we interviewed Christian leaders from a wide range of backgrounds, talking with them about Christian contributions to public life in our pluralistic society.

In February, we released a report with The Trinity Forum sharing the results. Among other topics, we asked about Christian practices and teachings that promote the common good. Several of these practices are possible—and even essential—ways Christians can continue to exercise their religion freely while also maintaining practices to protect public health and save lives.

Almost everyone we interviewed pointed to the centrality of the great commandments—the call to love God and neighbor.

As Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, explained, “that is the supreme law of God. Everything must be tested by love of God and love of neighbor, and if it doesn’t meet that test, it’s not of God.”

Christians are living out these commandments by obeying restrictions and curtailing daily interactions.

As Galen Carey, Vice President of the National Association for Evangelicals noted, the church needs to “seek the good, not just of ourselves, but of our whole community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The current response to fighting the pandemic is requiring sacrifice from everyone. The personal and economic costs of closing non-essential businesses are staggering. And the costs to churches are significant. Essential workers—whether in hospital wards, delivery trucks, or grocery stores—are putting their lives on the line every day for the good of others.

Such call for sacrifice should not be a surprise to Christians, particularly as they commemorate the crucifixion on Good Friday. Duke Kwon, Lead Pastor of Grace Meridian Hill, commented on the centrality of Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross and how it reminds the church to “labor towards interests that might actually come at the cost of their own because that is the basic cruciformity of life, bearing the cross and loving others, even at the cost of ourselves.”

Christian leaders also spoke of the importance of service, which is deeply tied to Christian theology and practice. One of the most resounding themes in our interviews was the importance of working at the local level to meet community needs, providing direct services and partnering with other entities to offer assistance. As job losses mount and the pandemic takes its economic toll, the demand at food pantries, homeless shelters, and domestic abuse shelters surges. Christian social service organizations are continuing to work, adapting and even expanding services when possible to address local needs.

Another common theme was the importance of prayer, the dynamic process of raising concerns to God, seeking wisdom from the Holy Spirit, and listening for God’s response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christians need not gather in the same space to be praying for help, hope, and deliverance. Several Christian denominations called for a day of fasting and prayer on Good Friday. Explaining the purpose of the event, organizers said: “In such desperate times, the people of God should humble themselves and pray to their almighty God for his grace, mercy, and love to heal us, restore us, and relieve us from this crushing burden of disease.”

This Easter will look far different for American Christians this year than it ever has. Dispersed and unable to gather safely in houses of worship during this Easter season, we will celebrate our faith sheltered in place, streaming videos disseminated from all-but-empty sanctuaries. But in the midst of challenging circumstances, freedom to exercise religion endures, and the essential work of the church continues.

Michael Wear is the founder of Public Square Strategies, LLC.