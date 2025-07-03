Congress delivers one big, beautiful win for the middle class

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House and Senate have done their jobs, the "One Big Beautiful Bill" has crossed the finish line. For frontline members of Congress across the country, this is more than just a legislative victory, it is a political boon heading into the upcoming midterms. This bill delivers real relief to hardworking Americans, and our main street members now have a clear message to take home: We kept our promises.

This law protects the middle-class tax cuts that have fueled economic growth, expanded the child tax credit that so many families rely on, and ends taxes on tips and overtime, giving hourly workers the raise Washington never let them keep before. These wins are not abstract. They are personal, tangible, and powerful.

Let’s start with taxes. For the last several years, millions of families have benefited from lower individual tax rates that helped stretch paychecks further and keep small businesses afloat. But those cuts were set to expire. Had Congress failed to act, families across the country would have faced a surprise tax hike in the middle of an already uncertain economy. Now, those cuts are permanent, and our members can proudly say they stood on the side of working Americans.

Just as important is what this bill does for hourly and tipped workers. In main street districts from Pennsylvania to Arizona, we hear the same stories: parents picking up extra shifts, waiters working double time during the holidays, and young adults balancing multiple part-time jobs to pay for school. For too long, Uncle Sam took a bite out of every extra effort. With this new law, overtime pay and tips will no longer be taxed. That money stays in workers’ pockets, where it belongs.

Our main street members understand that rewarding hard work is not just good policy, it is common sense. This provision alone gives frontline Republicans a powerful contrast against the bureaucratic mindset that says Washington always knows best. Voters know who had their back, and who tried to block this relief.

Then there’s the child tax credit. Expanding it was a priority for our members because families are the backbone of every community. Under this bill, more parents qualify, and the benefit reaches further into the middle class. Whether it's used for groceries, childcare, or saving for the future, this credit will make a difference in homes across America. It is direct, it is simple, and it shows that main street Republicans are putting families first.

Make no mistake, our members took tough votes to get this done. They stood strong in the face of partisan pressure, media spin, and the usual Washington gridlock. But now, they can return to their districts and point to a concrete achievement. Not rhetoric. Not talking points. Real, reform that helps the people they represent.

That is the power of this moment. The "One Big Beautiful Bill" shows what happens when we govern with purpose and principle. It offers our frontline members not just a victory to campaign on, but a foundation to build trust with voters who are tired of excuses and hungry for results.

Main street Republicans led this effort, and we are proud to stand with every member who helped make it a reality.

Now, as the campaign season heats up, the message is clear: You worked hard. We worked for you. And we are just getting started.