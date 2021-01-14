Dan Gainor: CNN goes full-throttle after Trump supporters, includes them in same group as Nazis, Klan members

CNN has launched an all-out campaign against the 74 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump. The network ties the right to "the Klan," "Nazis" and "terrorists."

Network anchor Jake Tapper even slammed Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican congressman who lost both his legs fighting for his country and questioned his "commitment" to democracy.

For CNN, anything goes now to destroy their political opponents — anyone who stands in the way of complete leftist control. An anchor mocking a wounded hero, another comparing the right to the Klan and an analyst repeatedly referring to Trump as "the motivational and tactical leader of an organized terror movement."

That’s just one week on CNN. Heck, it might as well be one hour.

CNN'S DON LEMON: TRUMP VOTERS ARE ON THE SIDE OF KLANSMEN, NAZIS AND CAPITOL RIOTERS

It’s hard to tell which one of those was the worst outrage. But since anchor Jake Tapper represents himself as pro-military, let’s start with him showing his true colors. He blasted Rep. Mast saying, "A Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad. Although, I don't know what his – I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States."

Mast was furious, as well he should be. "I lost two legs for @jaketapper's right to say whatever the hell he wants," he wrote, then added, "but that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election."

Rather than stop digging, Tapper kept at it. After all, losing your legs for your country just isn’t enough for CNN. You have to agree with the almighty Jake. Tapper called Mast a "hero," but wasn’t classy enough to stop there. "And yes i question the commitment to democracy of anyone who spread election lies, signed onto that deranged TX AG lawsuit, and voted to commit sedition. You were not just asking questions."

"Voted to commit sedition?" Just another day at CNN.

AOC SAYS COMMISSION BEING 'DISCUSSED' TO HELP ‘REIN IN’ MEDIA ENVIRONMENT AFTER CAPITOL RIOT

Lemon was even more broad-based in his attacks on the right. He referenced "the Klan" and "Nazis" several times in an anti-Trump rant.

"If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported. You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports," he claimed, also tying the riot somehow to "racism" and "preserving whiteness."

CNN’S DON LEMON SAYS ANTI-POLICE VIOLENCE OF 2020 BUILT ON 'FACTS' SO 'YOU CAN'T COMPARE' TO CAPITOL RIOT

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem, while deservedly more obscure than her fellow haters, still was memorably vicious. She was at least honest enough to mock the leftist pretense of "unity."

"The path to safety is not in unity, but in total and complete isolation of a terror movement's tactical and ideological leader," she wrote. That was to promote a piece about Trump where she claimed "the charismatic leader who inspired the insurrection is the leader of the government itself."

That’s a theme for her Harvard professor-level hate. "These domestic terrorists were inspired and directed by Trump. The leader must be isolated. Total pressure. The 'House of Trump' must fall, decisively."

It’s not just The Donald she wants destroyed. It’s the whole family.

CNN has a weird relationship with words like "terrorist." Christianne Amanpour called the terrorists who killed 17 people, including 11 journalists, "activists" back in 2015 during the Charlie Hebdo attacks. But the network was OK with having an unhinged guest call Trump the "terrorist-in-chief" just last year.

It’s a measure of how far left CNN has become. In the 14 days so far of 2021, CNN staff have mocked a U.S. senator as "Mr. Bible Boy," rationalized last year’s violent leftist rioting as "built on people, on racial justice, on criminal justice" and celebrated the Democrats' Senate victory by saying, "we won."

That last part is true. CNN has decided "we" includes not just the left, but its network. And it’s out to destroy anyone in the 74 million Trump voters it considers to be on the other side.

