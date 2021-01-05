Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:

"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters who believe bull--- because it is bull---- that you have been feeding them! The president and you have been feeding them the BS and now that they believe it, all of a sudden, again, another self-fulfilling prophecy and feedback loop."

In a world where the Internet doesn't exist, Lemon might seem smart. No such luck.

On Lemon’s show, there was this exchange between Lemon and Trump critics Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali:

Rick Wilson: Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter "u" and a picture of an actual crane next to it. (Lemon laughs). That’s partly him playing to their base and their audience boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump that wants to think that (southern accent) "Donald Trump’s the smart one and ya’ll elitists are dumb." (Lemon continues laughing throughout).

Wajahat Ali: (Southern accent): You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling.

Wilson: (Southern accent) And your math and your readin!

After Lemon was exposed for laughing at a racial stereotype, he said: "Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people."

Fact is, the deep hatred toward millions of Americans from the media existed well before this election. CNN mastered it and tried to monetize it.

It's the media's persistent irrational venom toward Trump supporters that created the legit suspicion that election fraud happened. I mean if you think the Trump camp are all White bigoted rubes or Nazis, of course you're going to rig the election.

It's like that college mind game: if you could go back in time, would you kill a baby if that baby was Hitler. Sure, you're killing a baby — but, hey, it's Hitler.

So yeah, Trump’s supporters are so dumb, they'll believe anything. Like that dossier, which Trump supporters said had compromising info on our new president. Oh wait— that wasn't Trump supporters. It was CNN, back in January 2017, the same month as Trump’s inauguration.

Or how about the time that Trump supporters said Anthony Scaramucci had links to a Russian investment fund? Except, dang — that was CNN too.

And remember when Trump supporters incorrectly claimed Trump and his son Don Jr. got early access to WikiLeaks documents? Oops, I did it again — that was CNN!

There's more where that came from. At least four years-worth of nonsense. It seems like CNN will believe anything and call it news. But only as long as it can smear you, you rube.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on Jan. 5, 2021

