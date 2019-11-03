Christen Limbaugh Bloom: God using Kanye to inspire believers — and even the skeptics

It’s no secret Kanye West’s “Jesus is King” album set the internet on fire over the past week. Fox News reported that Google searches for “Jesus” and “Christian beliefs” significantly spiked since the album’s release on Oct. 25, and it has sparked both social media and real-life conversations among countless Christians and skeptics.

After listening to the songs and watching several of West’s interviews where he explains the reasoning behind his drastic change of behavior and newly professed “sonship” to the Kingdom of God, I’m convinced God is using him to inspire both believers and non-believers alike.

In his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” West was asked if he now considers himself a “Christian music artist.” Kanye responded, “I’m just a Christian everything.” He told Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music that he is in “complete service” to God and now approaches everything — specifically, his music, design innovation and family life, to the goal of bringing glory to Jesus’ kingdom.

Christians should look to Kanye’s transformation as both an inspiration and a call to approach our lives with the same boldness and one-mindedness. Sadly, it can be tempting and even easy to let our faith get watered down or cast aside, labeling it as an “aspect” of our lives rather than the source of our purpose.

My hope is that God will use the “Jesus is King” album to remind believers that we are ALL called to identify ourselves as “Christian everything” — in other words — we should view ourselves as children of God above all other identifiers and thus make every decision based upon that vision.

Most of us will never have a platform as far-reaching as Kanye West, but make no mistake — we have each been given our own spheres of influence where God wants us to play a specific part in His greater plan. Christians should never doubt their capability to plant seeds in the hearts of those around them — in doing so, they’re actually doubting God.

We need MORE conversation about who God is, even if skeptics feel the need to criticize our beliefs.

And just look at what He can do! As Kanye said in his interview with Lowe, God “has a sense of humor.” He uses the most unlikely people to work for Him because it points further to His power. If God can transform the heart of someone you NEVER thought possible, does that not inspire non-believers to ask questions about who He is and what about Him inspired such change?

I’ve loved reading the online commentaries about the “Jesus is King” album. We need MORE conversation about who God is, even if skeptics feel the need to criticize our beliefs. Criticism and even doubt can lead people to the path of finding God’s truth. He works in mysterious ways and can truly use anything to bring people to His love and direction.

My prayer is that this album will inspire Christians to continue to seek God’s purpose with the same fire we experienced when we were new to the faith, and that the waves will carry more and more people home.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:9)

