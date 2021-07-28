Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Dr. Nicole Saphier: CDC, kids and masks – COVID guidance continues to miss the mark

It is time to regain a centrist perspective regarding public health as it pertains to schools, respiratory infections, and children

Nicole Saphier, M.D.
By Nicole Saphier, M.D. | Fox News
close
Dr. Nicole Saphier: Getting vaccinated is 'best way' for Americans to protect themselves Video

Dr. Nicole Saphier: Getting vaccinated is 'best way' for Americans to protect themselves

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier discusses some counties reinstating mask mandates amid a rise in Delta variant cases.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The updated CDC guidance announced on Tuesday endorsing universal indoor masking in K-12 schools is an open-ended recommendation that will have negligible benefit in lowering severe outcomes and community transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

Last year the concern was that children would be the silent super-spreaders putting teachers and other adults at risk. As adults are now able to be vaccinated, the concerns of last year have diminished. Today the narrative has changed to "we have to protect the children by wearing masks until they can be vaccinated." 

This switch comes as a mountain of evidence has demonstrated not only are young children probably less likely to become infected and transmit the virus, but their risk of a severe outcome following infection is about 100 times less than an adult over 65 years. 

CDC completely flip-flops on mask guidance for schools within just 2 weeks -- What's behind it? Video

So why the recommendation to mask children heading into the new school? The rising cases of the Delta variant has people on edge; and it should. 

CDC GUIDANCE FALLOUT: HOUSE, WHITE HOUSE BRING BACK MASK MANDATES

Delta has proven much more contagious and is causing higher viral loads, which is sending more people to the hospital. While children are making up a higher percentage of new cases, which is expected since over 163 million Americans are fully vaccinated, severe disease in kids still appears to be rare. 

Parent, teacher sound off after CDC recommends universal masking in schools Video

If we compare what has occurred in the U.K., which is coming down from its Delta wave, the younger people (15-39 years) drove new cases but hospitalizations and deaths in those <15 years approached zero. Not to mention, the U.K. had their schools open without mask mandates for much of the Delta wave.

HOW CDC MASK GUIDANCE HAS CHANGED IN RECENT MONTHS

According to the CDC, in the United States 337 COVID-related deaths have occurred in kids under 18 years since the start of the pandemic, virtually none in otherwise healthy children without pre-existing illness. Over 4 million children have reportedly been infected by SARS-CoV-2 and the CDC estimates the true number of infections is up to four times that.  If the U.S. did a deep dive into pediatric deaths like England did, it’s quite possible the number of actual pediatric deaths directly caused by COVID-19is even less.

Bottom line: the risk of severe outcomes in healthy kids is extremely low.

Rep. Donalds: CDC is creating more mask hesitancy with rhetoric Video

There remains a pervasive narrative around COVID-19 that has upended our previously acceptable level of risk when it comes to children and public health. It has divided the country into polar extremes: universal masking until zero cases or let the virus have a free-for-all. 

It is time to regain a centrist perspective regarding public health as it pertains to schools, respiratory infections, and children.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

For example, schools should consider levels of community transmission and risk of severe outcome when making any decisions about policy changes, similar to what occurs when there is a flu outbreak. If there is a local outbreak of COVID-19, the school can utilize mitigation efforts to lessen transmission (temporary masking, testing etc) until the local outbreak and surrounding community transmission has lowered.  

More from Opinion

While the majority of children are at minimal risk from COVID-19, children with chronic illnesses or in lower socioeconomic settings are at slightly higher risk.  Because of difficulties navigating social norms amongst children, it challenging to tell children only the high risk should be wearing a facemask because segregating kids in such a way can lead to insecurities, bullying and other mental health consequences.  

It is crucial that communities increase their vaccination rates to lessen local transmission, while other measures are implemented in schools to further reduce risk of exposure, such as cohorting, improving ventilation and maximizing outdoor spaces. 

The CDC continues to miss the mark in helping Americans understand the risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19 in children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the mantra during the pandemic has always been to "follow the science," unless there is overwhelming new evidence showing children wearing facemasks in a school setting where the adults are vaccinated significantly lessens viral transmission and saves lives, mask policies should be reserved for high-risk scenarios based on local infection rates with clear metrics of when they should be instituted and removed. 

The best way to protect our children is to get vaccinated and allow them to return to school without masks so they can resume some level of normalcy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM DR. NICOLE SAPHIER

Nicole Saphier, M.D., is an Assistant Professor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College, Fox News Medical Contributor and bestselling author of "Make America Healthy Again" and "Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19," to be released May 25, 2021, available for pre-order now. Follow her on Twitter @NBSaphierMD and Instragram @nicolesaphier_md.