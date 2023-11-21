Expand / Collapse search
Cardi B is not pardoning Biden, Bin Laden's viral letter, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Laura: It’s just more bad news for Biden Video

Laura: It’s just more bad news for Biden

FOX News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on a poll that shows President Biden’s approval numbers are at an all-time low on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on a poll that shows President Biden’s approval numbers are at an all-time low. Continue reading…

KAROL – What Bin Laden's viral letter tells us about our fractured society – and our kids. Continue reading…

REMEMBER THIS – The one word you need to keep front and center this holiday season. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden celebrated his 81st with a bottle of embalming fluid. Continue watching…

SLOW DEMISE OF GREEN – Signs show the wheels are starting to fall off the green energy bandwagon. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Cardi B is not pardoning Biden. Continue watching…

Cardi B is not pardoning Biden: Raymond Arroyo Video

NEVER AGAIN – My parents were kidnapped by Hamas. They are not a footnote to Gaza war, they are its essence. Continue reading…

RUSH SEASON – I joined a sorority for community. Here’s why we need to protect spaces just for women. Continue reading…

TAD'S TURKEY – You’ll never look at a Thanksgiving turkey the same way. Continue reading…

11.21.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.