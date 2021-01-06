Deroy Murdock: Attack on Capitol by un-American anarchists is a terrorist act and disservice to Trump

Disappointing! Sick! Outrageous! Pro-Trump protesters inside the U.S. Capitol must stand down at once!

It’s hard to express my shock and sadness at seeing America’s legislative palace breached, a door to the U.S. House broken, and senators and House members hunkering down, apparently in gas masks. Most astonishing is to see those involved in this violence not waving Antifa flags but, instead, Trump and MAGA banners.

It’s only Jan. 6, but the 2021 Nobel Prizes for Unforced Errors and a Suicidal Leap from the Moral High Ground go to the pro-Trump protesters marauding through the halls of The People’s House.

It would be bad enough if the acts of terrorism now being perpetrated by this mob were underway while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., banged her gavel and shut down any objections to Electoral College votes that many of my fellow Trump fans believe are tainted by ballot irregularities.

On the contrary, 180 degrees, the House and Senate were debating Republican objections to Arizona’s Electoral College votes. Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, was making his case to his colleagues, with his usual eloquence.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., head of the Freedom Caucus, rose to state his concerns about his own state’s Electoral College votes. He even presented something that should not have existed: A stack of voter registrations that were recorded after the Grand Canyon State’s statutory deadline. This is precisely the sort of evidence that the president’s supporters have wanted for weeks to be aired in public.

Thus, the sheer mind-blowing stupidity of the buffoons who stormed the Capitol. They attacked Congress exactly as it was doing precisely what these people wanted done. This would be akin to Antifa breaking through the windows of the Capitol just as a Democratic U.S. Senate voted on final passage of Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ "Medicare-for-all" legislation.

Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb!

With guns drawn on the U.S. House floor (!), and reports of one person shot, this is the most vicious breach of the Capitol since the British Army attacked in 1814, during one of the most ominous moments of the War of 1812.

In an astonishing act of self-sabotage, these idiots now have made it enormously difficult for those of us who admire President Trump for his enormous domestic and international policy victories.

Instead, any discussion of the highest median household income in American history, the lowest poverty rate ever, the complete liquidation of ISIS, and two COVID-19 vaccines in nine months will be answered with, "Oh, you mean the boob whose people assaulted the U.S. Capitol?"

These un-American anarchists have performed an enormous disservice to President Trump, the America First movement, the more than 74 million voters who cast our ballots for him in November, and our beloved United States of America.

Those intruders in the Capitol need to back off, evacuate, go home, and ponder the evil that they did.

The Capitol Police and District of Columbia Metropolitan Police should arrest everyone who is in violation of local and federal laws. And the suspects should be prosecuted and, if convicted, imprisoned for the maximum terms allowed by law.

President Trump did the right thing Wednesday afternoon. He issued a video statement from the White House via Twitter and told his overzealous backers to beat it. They should heed his words at once: "I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace."

