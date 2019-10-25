Carol Roth: Canceling Halloween is not a solution – It only makes kids equally miserable



As if the “woke” ultra-left couldn’t get any more insufferable, they are now going after a primary source of joy for every school-aged kid by canceling Halloween celebrations at school.

In the suburbs of Chicago, not far from where I grew up or where I currently live, one school district is getting rid of Halloween in the name of “inclusivity and equity.” Here’s the reality—these ungrateful, victim-creating, pessimistic, no-fun adults only want equality of misery. They aren’t happy, despite having every reason to be so, and therefore nobody else can be happy, either.

Their arguments for the cancelations run counter to embracing freedom. One argument is that some families don’t celebrate Halloween or want to participate.

Well, if there’s a family that doesn’t want to participate in the Halloween celebration for religious or other reasons, then tell them, “that’s fine.” Give them the day off or look for some other solution. You don’t need to ruin something for everyone else because one person or a handful of people may not want to participate.

I don’t drink alcohol, but I certainly don’t expect everyone in a restaurant to stop imbibing because I have shown up.

As for the argument that some kids may not be able to afford costumes, well, you are school and supposed to be teaching creativity and problem-solving, so isn’t there some other solution you can come up with other than canceling an entire holiday?

Where does it end? Equality is about being equal under the eyes of the law, not everyone having exact equal circumstances.

Why not allow kids in the school to make costumes during an art class or special assembly. Do a community drive for extra costumes. There are so many ways to allow more people to participate in something and enjoy a celebration, so why is the default option cancelation?

Will they stop athletic competitions next because not every kid is athletic? Will they go after other holidays and celebrations?

Why, in a country that is built on freedom, choice and individuality are schools trying to strip out anything that makes people individuals or interesting? This is something you might expect in a communist country, not in America.

Parents and community members need to push back against this nonsense. We can’t expect everyone to stop what they are doing or give up long-standing traditions every time one or a handful of people are uncomfortable or don’t want to participate. --It is sucking the joy out of life for kids and communities.

You can be respectful of someone’s dissent without having it disrupt everyone else’s lives.

Freedom is meant for people to have different choices, not for conformity.

Life is short -- stop with the tricks and get back to the treats.

