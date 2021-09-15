Dan Gainor: California recall – top 5 worst liberal media moments of the Newsom vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The recall of incompetent leftist California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-French Laundry) is over. He won. The biggest loser is our liberal news media.

The campaign brought out the worst in the liberal press — bias, insane character assassination, false claims of racism and more. In other words, pretty much what journalists do to conservatives every single day. Only this time it was all aimed at conservative African American Larry Elder.

The amiable Elder is a talk radio host when he’s not running for governor. His biggest offense was being Black and conservative. The prospect that a Black conservative could run the nation’s No. 1 liberal state caused journalists to openly campaign for the Democrat candidate almost as much as they had fought for President Joe Biden against Donald Trump.

THE NO'S HAVE IT - GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM SURVIVES IN CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION

Here are the five worst examples:

1. Playing the Race Cards: Bull Connor, David Duke and The Los Angeles Times are a trio that could form a trivia answer. The question: Name three American racists. The first two you should know. The L.A. Times is the latest entry into this despicable pantheon.

The Times used to be a newspaper of some note. Now it's a hate sheet. Sheet being the operative word. The paper made national news by running a piece by Erika D. Smith headlined this way: "Column: Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned." It then unleashed its staffers to go around doing media to repeat this insanity.

LA TIMES CELEBRATES GAVIN NEWSOM'S RECALL WIN OVER 'EXTREMIST, INTOLERANT' LARRY ELDER: 'A SIGH OF RELIEF'

Columnist Jean Guerrero went on national media hyping the racism claim. She compared Elder to David Duke. She even slammed Elder’s supporters, the voters who want to elect a Black man governor of our largest state, as "voters in California who embrace his white supremacist world view."

2. Downplaying the Elder Gorilla Mask Attack: It’s the true measure of the news media that this story isn’t even No. 1. The major press all-but ignored a racist White leftist wearing a gorilla mask who attacked Elder by throwing an egg at him and then punching another member of his team.

"Good Morning America" reporter Zohreen Shah gave the incident all of 14 words: "Several homeless people chasing him away and someone throwing an egg in his direction." That’s coverage.

LEO TERRELL BLASTS 'DISGRACEFUL' MEDIA COVERAGE OF GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE LARRY ELDER

Let’s flip it around. A Black liberal Democrat goes campaigning for governor in a conservative state, say Texas. A White conservative in a gorilla mask throws an egg at him. Then, to make matters worse, that same wannabe Klan member punches one of the men on the campaign staff.

If that had happened to a Democrat, the press would treat it like it’s "Gone With the Wind" all over again and Confederates had seized control of the GOP.

LA TIMES COLUMN CALLS LARRY ELDER 'MODEL MINORITY' WHO SAYS WHAT WHITES 'LOVE TO HEAR ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE'

3. Back in Blackface: This time the "blackface" comment came from MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson. Near the end of the campaign, Johnson described the fight as "more about a choice between Larry Elder, who’s basically Trumpism in blackface, versus Gavin Newsom who is at least a competent politician."

LA TIMES COLUMNIST CALLS LARRY ELDER 'VERY REAL THREAT TO COMMUNITIES OF COLOR'



Neither of those points is accurate. But it’s MSNBC. They have Brian WIlliams on and his resume appears in the fiction section. So it goes.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace led off the segment whining about Elder's "lack of masculinity."

This should probably be ranked worse, except the L.A. Times beat Johnson to the punch.

4. New York Times Can’t Handle Diversity: Every newspaper in the nation is pushing diversity in its staff. Just not diversity where it matters — like in a California governor’s race. (Oh, that word again!)

The Gray Lady told readers their worst fears could come true. Its front-page headline said, "A Fixture of Right-Wing Radio Could Soon Govern California." Oh no, not a talk radio host!

The article harped on how Elder "has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike." Of course he has. The way the recall works is that he is up against enough GOP candidates to fill a phone book. And he’s ahead of all of them.

5. Nothing to See Here… The liberal national news media will tell you that nothing funny ever went on with this vote. Of course, they also won’t tell you this story. I’ll let ABC-7 tell you:

"Authorities are investigating why 300 unopened vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming recall election were found -- along with a gun, drugs and stolen mail -- in a car parked at a Southern California convenience store."

Picture the news media reaction if that happened in a conservative state. You could hear the screaming from California to D.C.