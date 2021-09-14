MSNBC contributor calls Larry Elder 'Trumpism in blackface'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, the ex-GOP flack-turned-liberal host allowed a guest on her show to assert without pause that Larry Elder, the top Republican gubernatorial candidate who could become California 's first Black governor, represents "Trumpism in Blackface."

Wallace welcomed MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson onTuesday's installment of "Deadline: White House," where she spent a portion of the show torching Elder's "lack of masculinity" ahead of Tuesday's recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

NEWSOM RALLY SPEAKER CALLS ELDER A ‘BLACK FACE ON WHITE ON WHITE SUPREMACY’

"This race was right at the razor’s edge until about three weeks ago when it became less about a referendum on Gavin Newsom and more about a choice between Larry Elder, who’s basically Trumpism in blackface, versus Gavin Newsom who is at least a competent politician," Johnson said.

"Once people started to compare the two, once they heard about the sexist, racist, ridiculous things that have come out of Larry Elder’s mouth, it became a lot easier to say we’ll stick it out with Gavin Newsom. If we have a problem with him, we can work it out in an election next year."

Wallace did not acknowledge the comment, choosing instead to blame Elder for expressing concerns about potential voting irregularities following the 2020 presidential election.

LARRY ELDER VILIFIED BY THE PRESS AHEAD OF RECALL

"Pay attention," she said. "I mean this is the first big election after the November election, and it’s clear that debasing the vote, debasing the voters, which is what it is to not accept a result, is not just a playbook, that’s not putting it strongly enough. It is Republican dogma. This is how they will lose from now on," she told viewers.

Mainstream liberal outlets have spent the past several weeks targeting Elder as he emerged as the leading candidate in the recall challenge.

On Monday, Elder came under a racially charged attack again, as a columnist called him a "model minority" who says "the things white people love to hear about Black people."

