BROADCAST BIAS: The top 10 worst examples of media malpractice in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Looking back at 2025, it’s obviously, on a daily basis, why the broadcast networks are dismissed by most Americans as a source of daily advertising for one side of the political debate. This tilt has intensified in the last 10 years of media obsession over President Donald Trump.

The broadcast networks have not distinguished themselves in Trump’s second term as capable of reason and common sense. Instead, what’s too common is emotionally overwrought propaganda. Here’s a quick top 10:

10. In a rare moment on ABC’s "The View" that pseudo-conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin stuck up for America on June 18, she was quickly rebuffed. Griffin stated: "I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is in Iran." Co-host Whoopi Goldberg replied: "Not if you’re Black!" So, America is a theocracy for Black people? Griffin kept pushing: "Guys, don't compare us to Tehran. No one at this table should go to Tehran." Goldberg did, too: "Not everybody feels that way!"

9. In a similar vein, it’s mind-boggling when crusading liberal journalists stick up for Hamas terrorists. On the March 30 edition of "60 Minutes," former Israeli hostage Keith Siegel said his Palestinian captors "were beating me and starving me." Lesley Stahl felt the need to stick up for Hamas: ""Do you think they starved you or they just didn’t have food?" Siegel shot back "they would often eat in front of me and not offer me food."

DAVID MARCUS: JIMMY KIMMEL IS ON THE FAST TRAIN TO KEITH OLBERMANN-STYLE OBLIVION

8. If you think "60 Minutes" is about being tough on everyone, you missed their puffball interview on March 23 with actor George Clooney, who took his CBS News mythmaking play "Good Night and Good Luck" to Broadway. Clooney proclaimed, "Journalism and telling truth to power has to be waged like war is waged. It doesn't just happen accidentally. You know, it takes people saying, 'We're going to do these stories and you're going to have to come after us and that's the way it is." But no one waged war on Clooney. He was puffed on this show and later in the year on "Sunday Morning."

7. Speaking of puffball interviews, "PBS News Hour" performed a "Driving Miss Daisy" interview with former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in front of a live audience of San Francisco liberals on May 2. He threw softballs like "How do you think about generational change?" and "What was the hardest vote to whip, to push through. What vote are you proudest of?" She said Obamacare, and said the Republican resolutions against it were like "doggy doo, and they tried to sell it as chocolate ice cream." After a half-hour of fawning, Bennett told Pelosi, "You might not be able to hear it, but there's a lot of applause in the room here for you!" Pelosi oozed, "Thank you, PBS!"

6. Testifying before Congress on May 26, National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher flew in the face of decades of evidence as she claimed, "I welcome the opportunity to discuss the essential role of public media in delivering unbiased, nonpartisan, fact-based reporting to Americans." When Rep. Jim Jordan asked point blank if NPR was biased, Maher claimed "I have never seen any instances of political bias determining editorial decisions." That sounds deaf, dumb and blind.

EX-ABC NEWS REPORTER ADMITS EMPLOYER BIASED AGAINST TRUMP DUE TO LACK OF ‘VIEWPOINT DIVERSITY’

5. "No Kings" protests by radical leftists carrying "Impeach Trump Again’ signs were automatically news, with no troubling rebuttals. One Saturday protest on October 18 drew almost 18 minutes of syrupy coverage on ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS. That’s about 18 times more than the 50 seconds these networks gave the "March for Life" against abortion in January.

4. The late-night comedians weren’t just anti-Trump, they were infatuated by radical leftist Zohran Mamdani. When he won the mayor’s race, Stephen Colbert joked about this immigrant’s victory: "I'm being told just now that they’ve already changed the poem on the Statue of Liberty: ‘I'm not crying, you're crying.’" Jimmy Kimmel asserted this "means your racist aunt and uncle have a new name to mispronounce this Thanksgiving."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

3. Comedians not only lack a basis in facts, they can lack basic moral decency. Before she quit in a huff, CBS late-night comedian Taylor Tomlinson uncorked a series of ugly valentines to alleged CEO murderer Luigi Mangione. This is the most memorable, on March 6: "It’s been a pretty bad week for the world, so I have a gift for you. My friends, there's a Luigi sex tape. That's right. Luigi Mangione is the accused murderer of a healthcare CEO, whose name was — he's not hot, so I don't remember."

2. One of the worst network outbursts after the brutal murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk came from ABC correspondent Matt Gutman, who reported on texts between the shooting suspect Tyler Robinson and his trans-woman lover. Gutman gushed that the text messages released by authorities were "very intimate," and "very touching," with the assassin calling his trans partner "my love" and "I want to protect you, my love." Despite this sickening gaffe, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss recruited him to CBS News.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

1. For sheer emotional imbalance, nothing beats ABC jester Jimmy Kimmel claiming the alleged murderer of Kirk was a Trump supporter, leading to a suspension of four entire programs. Kimmel’s malodorous oeuvre was celebrated as the most precious free-speech cause, even if no one has the right to a broadcast platform. ABC's George Stephanopoulos mourned the assault on "independent media," and he's the last person in America who would qualify for that label. When his show returned, the networks overflowed with joy for Kimmel’s "emotional," "heartfelt" and "passionate" monologue that doubled as a "searing defense of free speech."

The left argues that only its speech can be celebrated as "free speech." Conservative speech is denounced as "misinformation." Just like the leftist networks provide "independent journalism," and the conservative outlets are malignant "MAGA media." They can't be honest that their rampant editorializing isn't objective or fact-based or nonpartisan. They all sound in denial, like the NPR CEO.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TIM GRAHAM