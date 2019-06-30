Bradley Blakeman: If Democrats’ impeachment of Trump is so urgent, why are they taking the summer off?

Many Democrats, including those in leadership, believe that President Trump is a danger to the republic and therefore must be impeached by the House and removed from office by the Senate, immediately.

Yet they are not prepared to do it until they have had the opportunity to enjoy their summer recess/vacation.

Democrats are currently scheduled to depart Washington on August 2 and will not return to work until September 9. Democrats are therefore shutting down their impeachment efforts for the summer, despite their claims that the president is guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors?” They are willing to leave him in office and continue to govern without any efforts to remove him?

If Democrats do, in fact, leave for the summer and halt their impeachment efforts, that will tell you everything you need to know about their true intentions. If our nation was, in fact, suffering a “Constitutional crisis” due to the unlawful acts by a sitting president, they would stay in session and burn the midnight oil to save our nation from such a rogue and dangerous leader.

Wouldn’t they?

Democrats know that the American people “check out” for the summer. They are on vacation with their families and will not return their focus to news and politics until after Labor Day. This is especially true in a presidential election cycle where the president is running for re-election. Add to that the fact that there are over 20 Democrats vying for their party’s nomination, and many of them are members of Congress who don’t want to leave the campaign trail to be bogged down in impeachment or removal proceedings.

They want the issue, but do not want the process.

When Democrats return to Congress in September they will pick up where they left off. They will schedule hearings, hold news conferences and will issue subpoenas. They will return to the whole impeachment and removal process, if they are allowed to, without missing a beat.

There is no Constitutional crisis. Democrats are using and abusing their power and trampling the Constitution by using impeachment and removal as a sword to impale a political enemy, rather than as a shield to guard the Constitution and the people from a president who has in fact committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” while in office.

If the president was such a danger to the country, I can assure you Democrats and Republicans would be united and that impeachment proceedings would have begun and continued through the Fourth of July weekend, and through the summer.

Democrats admit that impeachment and removal is a “political process.” Everything about their efforts to impeach and remove President Trump has been political. From the day he was elected, to the day he was sworn in, to today – Democrats have advocated for his removal from office. The only thing lacking in their efforts is the evidence of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Their efforts rise and fall with the election cycle, media cycle and now, the vacation schedule.

Let’s remember: It was Democrats in Congress who demanded the appointment of an “independent counsel,” to be appointed by the attorney general, to investigate the president with regard to ‘high crimes and misdemeanors” committed as president, and crimes that may have been committed prior to him being elected.

It was Democrats who said they would abide by the decision of an independent counsel and who had faith in Robert Mueller conducting a fair and impartial investigation. When Mueller finished his more than two-year investigation and came back with no indictments of the president and no evidence sufficient to criminally charge him – it was Democrats who cried foul.

And now it is Democrats who say it is their job to determine whether or not the president has engaged in “high crimes and misdemeanors,” not an independent counsel. Democrats are in fact quite brazen in their admission that impeachment and removal of a president is a “political process” and not a legal process.

The Democrats’ actions post-Mueller Report are a desperate political ploy to so damage the president that he will be unelectable come 2020. It is the Democrats in Congress who are colluding and conspiring to subvert the presidential election results in 2020 by using their power in violation of their Constitutional authority and powers.

The American people are smarter than Democrats give them credit for. They know there is no “Constitutional Crisis.” They know that if Mueller had found “high crimes and misdemeanors” against the president he would have said so.

Democrats remind me of the “boy who cried wolf.” They cried that the president was guilty of crimes, yet the independent counsel failed to find evidence of this. They said they had evidence yet never produced it. Now, they are doing it again, proclaiming the urgency to proceed with impeachment … yet they are taking the summer off.

The Democrats’ dislike of the president has clouded their judgment and derailed their morals. Colluding and conspiring to wrongfully remove a president sounds a lot like obstruction of justice and criminal interference with an electoral process. The very charges they have alleged against the president without success.

Perhaps we need the immediate appointment of an independent counsel to investigate Congress?

