Published

Boris Brexit, liberal misery, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Tucker Carlson: Democrats don't believe self defense is a right Video

Tucker Carlson: Democrats don't believe self defense is a right

Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on the rise in crime and the right to self defense on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on the rise in crime and the right to self defense. Continue reading…

DON'T DRAFT OUR DAUGHTERS – Defense Authorization could require military to draft women to be in the front lines. Continue reading…

JOE LIEBERMAN – My grandmother understood coach had a right to pray and Supreme Court agreed. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Another monster got his 15 minutes of fame. Continue reading…

BORIS BREXIT – Boris Johnson's successor must demonstrate robust British leadership in the Brexit era. Continue reading…

KAROL – Biden's economy is a flaming dumpster fire. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Despite being pushed for years, globalization measures around the world are starting to crumble. Continue watching…

Angle: Globalists are on the run Video

STEPPING UP FOR SCHOOL CHOICE – Arizona school choice law sets new standard for nation. Continue reading…

MAYORKAS MUST BE IMPEACHED – Homeland Security Secretary has made America more dangerous and failed to fulfill his oath of office. Continue reading…

LIBERAL MISERY Democrats loved COVID pandemic and they wanted you to love it, too. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Drain America Better. Check out all of our political cartoons…

Drain America Better 07.08.22

Drain America Better 07.08.22

