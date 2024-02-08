Expand / Collapse search
Opinion Newsletter

Border crisis tipping point, Biden's anti-Trump tantrum, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Democrats struggle with key demographics Video

Sean Hannity: Democrats struggle with key demographics

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on President Biden’s poll numbers and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s performance in the 2024 Nevada primary on ‘Hannity.’

To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on President Biden’s poll numbers and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s performance in the 2024 Nevada primary. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – National security is the GOP's issue and 'peace through strength' must prevail. Continue reading…

BORDER CRISIS TIPPING POINT? – Rapper 50 Cent, far-left comic Rapaport slam NYC migrant moves. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden's anti-Trump tantrum has become the defining feature of his presidency. Continue reading…

IT'S NOT OVER – Why gas stove owners should still be worried. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden is doing everything he can to win over America. Continue watching…

Biden is doing everything he can to win over America: Raymond Arroyo Video

PAY ATTENTION – Global farmer protests should be a wake-up call for America. Continue reading…

WATERSHED MOMENT – Migrants' attack on NYPD a glimpse of America's future under Biden, other soft-on-crime Dems. Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT SENATOR – The strongest bipartisan effort to secure our border in decades will keep Americans safe. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

02.08.24

