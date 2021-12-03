BLM's radical Christmas wish list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political and social divisions in the United States are the worst they have been in decades. Despite our differences, however, Christmas continues to serve as a great uniter and a reminder of the power of kindness and the importance of family.

Each Christmas, tens of millions of American households gather together to celebrate the holiday season, share memories and meals with one another, and — in the case of Christian families — attend church services that direct their attention to the deeper meaning behind the holiday season.

BLACK LIVES MATTER CALLS FOR MONTH-LONG BOYCOTT OF ‘WHITE COMPANIES’

Unfortunately, though, not everyone sees the benefits of Christmas. Black Lives Matter (BLM), one of the country’s most influential activist organizations, wants to fundamentally transform Christmas as part of its larger war "to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism."

In an article posted to Black Lives Matters’ website discussing the need to change Christmas, the organization wrote, "Black Friday sales are being rolled out weeks in advance of Thanksgiving and, at every turn, white-supremacist-capitalism is telling us to spend our money on things that we don’t need, to reap profits for corporations."

To further its war on Christmas, BLM has launched a socialist, racist "Black Xmas" campaign, which, among other things, asks all people to purchase goods only from black-owned businesses and to avoid buying from white, Hispanic, and Asian-owned businesses.

INSIDE BLM CO-FOUNDER PATRISSE KHAN-CULLORS' MILLION-DOLLAR REAL-ESTATE BUYING BINGE

BLM is further calling for consumers to abandon "white corporate banks" because they "finance gentrification, prisons, and environmental degradation." Instead, BLM believes Americans should put their money exclusively in "Black-owned" financial institutions.

The purpose of BLM’s "Black Xmas" campaign is not a secret: they want to end America’s market-based economy in favor of Marxism.

"#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense," BLM wrote. "Let’s harness our economic power to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community."

It should go without saying that BLM’s attack on Christmas is extremely radical and completely out of step with the views of the overwhelming majority of Americans. It also offers further proof that BLM is not really interested in racial equality or peace, despite countless claims to the contrary by members of the establishment media, Hollywood, and academia.

BLM CORPORATE DONORS SILENT ON GROUP'S CALL TO BOYCOTT 'WHITE COMPANIES'

BLM’s "Black Xmas" campaign is the very definition of racism — what else would you call demanding consumers buy only from one race? — and motivated entirely by a desire to dismantle important societal structures in favor of a Marxist quasi-revolution that has its roots in mythologies that paint capitalism as the root of all evil.

For example, writing for the Los Angeles Sentinel, BLM activist and Cal State at Los Angeles professor Melina Abdullah claimed that "Black Xmas" is driven by a desire to usher in dramatic economic and social changes.

"This call is fundamentally tied to Black Lives Matter’s mission to end state-sanctioned violence against Black people," Abdullah wrote. "We know that state-sanctioned violence is rooted in White-supremacist capitalism," which Abdullah claims "exploits Black people as workers and consumers and relies on the police state to secure and maintain its dominance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Of course, none of this is true. America’s market-based economy has lifted increasingly more people out of poverty over the past century, and living conditions for African Americans, like all demographics in the United States, have dramatically improved in recent decades.

Fueled by the pro-growth policies of the Trump administration and Republican-led Congress, the U.S. Census Bureau reported in 2020 that the poverty rate for blacks and Hispanics "reached historic lows" in 2019. The poverty rate for blacks fell to 18.8%, the lowest figure recorded since 1959, when poverty estimates were first provided by the bureau.

That does not mean that Americans should stop battling to gain additional ground in the fight against racism and poverty — for African Americans and all other groups too. There remains a lot of work to be done, especially in the wake of the economic damage caused by government lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

But the notion that free-market policies are somehow causing African Americans to suffer is not based in reality. It’s a figment of the imaginations of Marxist groups like BLM.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Black Lives Matter organization, which is extremely well-funded and supported by the left’s political and social institutions, has repeatedly proven to be extremist in its economic and social views. BLM is causing substantially more harm than good for those truly seeking to address racial disparities, tackle poverty, and provide reasonable reforms of police departments.

America needs to have these important conversations and policy debates, but it’s never going to be productive if a radical socialist group like BLM is leading the charge. It’s well past time for political and social figures on the left to condemn the Black Lives Matter organization and to reexamine ways we can help to improve living conditions for all people in the United States.

Until that happens, wildly unpopular socialist ideas will continue to hamper further progress from being made.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JUSTIN HASKINS