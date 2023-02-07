Black patriotism in US history: Here is just one example to remember during Black History Month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we begin Black History Month this February, Americans of all stripes would do well to remember that Black history is not something apart from American history, but simply another part of our great national story.

Unfortunately, in years past, Black History Month has been used as a cudgel to divide the American people based on race. All the sins from America’s past are highlighted, radical anti-American figures are elevated, extreme ideologies like critical race theory are pushed on our children, and some are even attempting to redefine the very date of America’s founding.

This year, I wanted to change the narrative by taking this opportunity to highlight just one lesser-known African American hero from our history and share his story as an example of patriotism and unity.

Peter Salem was born into slavery in Framingham, Massachusetts, in 1750 and lived there until age 25, when he was emancipated so he could enlist as a Massachusetts Minuteman. As a soldier, Salem fought in the very first engagements of the Revolutionary War through his participation in the Battle of Lexington and Concord with Col. John Nixon’s Fifth Massachusetts Regiment, which included several other African American soldiers.

Later that year, Salem fought in the Battle of Bunker Hill and was widely credited with firing the shot that killed British Ma. John Pitcairn, which gave the fledgling Continental Army a much-needed morale boost early in the war.

Salem received a commendation from the Massachusetts General Court for his bravery at Bunker Hill, and then continued his service by reenlisting with the 4th Continental Regiment. During this time, he took part in the Battles of Harlem Heights and Trenton, and then the Battles of Saratoga, Monmouth and Stony Point after re-enlisting again.

After the Revolutionary War, Salem built a home in Leicester, Massachusetts, and struggled to get by while working as a weaver, gardener and chair repairman, struggling to earn a living. At the age of 66, Salem died in obscurity at a poorhouse back in Framingham.

Salem – like Crispus Attucks, Phyllis Wheatley, Titus Coburn and so many other Black patriots of the American Revolution – stood up for the cause of independence because they understood the very promise America represents. Though we failed to perfectly live up to those ideals at the time our nation was founded, American history is a story of a people striving to put into practice the foundational values they proclaimed, culminating in a Civil War.

African American history shouldn’t be set apart from American history, as so many commentators in the media would like us to believe. Instead, let’s reject the divisive labels and use this time to celebrate American history and the sacrifices our forefathers made to establish the greatest country on Earth.

Today, America remains the land of equality, liberty and opportunity for all. Our past isn’t perfect, but our story tells the tale of a people valiantly standing up for what they believe in. Our founding principles and the promises they hold have allowed each of us to grow up in a place where we are free to pursue our own American Dream.

As our past shows us, good men and women in every age need to defend these American values with courage and strength. Ronald Reagan reminded us that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction, and it is up to all of us to keep the promise of America alive for our children, our children’s children, and their children after that.

Peter Salem answered that call, as did many others whose stories are known but to God. I think that’s something worth reflecting on this Black History Month.