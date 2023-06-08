Biden's open border policy fuels violence against women, children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats, and their hype men in the corporate media, defend President Joe Biden’s criminal refusal to secure America’s southern border as chic, compassionate and welcoming.

But in truth, the border crisis is a cauldron of violence against women and children, the responsibility for which lies directly at the feet of the president, his administration and the woke elites who have enabled his monstrous policy.

The facts are not in dispute. They are simply not discussed in polite, progressive company.

Every nation south of our border knows full well that President Biden’s policy is to allow every illegal immigrant who can get to the United States to stay here. They know America’s soulless corporations love undocumented workers because, lacking legal rights, they accept lower wages and worse conditions than American citizens would.

So they come: more than 1 million in 2021, 2.2 million more in 2022, and at an even higher monthly rate so far this year.

On this side of the border, Biden’s illegal immigration crisis is fueling an opioid epidemic, a violent crime wave, and the accelerating collapse of trust in public institutions.

These travesties – to say nothing of the president’s oath to faithfully execute the nation’s laws – are reason enough for Washington to finally secure the border. But it’s on the other side of the border that Biden’s crisis may be taking its most brutal toll.

For drug cartels, not the Mexican government, truly control the migration routes north to America. Mexicans, Hondurans, El Salvadorians, Guatemalans and others making the trek to El Norte have little choice but to "hire" cartel coyotes to guide them on the way – a criminal racket now worth in the billions per year. Of course, the poorest and most vulnerable migrants without money must compensate their smugglers in other ways.

"You have to pay with your body," one victim told the New York Times. Almost one in three migrant women report being sexually assaulted. Other coyotes prefer younger prey, offering to help mothers cross in exchange for sex with their daughters. Some take money up front only to abandon their "clients" in the desert. Hundreds die every year making the harrowing journey.

Cartels routinely kidnap migrants, even after they have paid, to squeeze more money out of them. One study estimated that 60% of unaccompanied migrating children are caught by cartels and exploited through child pornography and drug trafficking.

Yet Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to encourage the flow of unaccompanied minors, promising not to expel them and to "care for that young child." That’s a false promise, of course: the administration immediately loses track of one-third of minors it allows in, and cannot locate over 85,000 migrant children in the United States.

A whistleblower at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently testified before Congress on the scandal:

"Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report they are being abused, neglected and trafficked."

True to form, the Biden administration’s response to this is not to actually seal the border and end the violence. Rather, they have set up programs to help raped, pregnant women and girls get abortions.

None of this is a surprise. And all of it is Joe Biden’s fault. He has the power – to say nothing of the constitutional duty – to secure the border and end this chaos. He chooses not to, to satisfy his woke, globalist base. Keeping the border open is a form of virtue signaling: the human toll is devastating, but it sure looks good on MSNBC.

The issue is no more complicated than that.

As long as Biden incentivizes foreigners to illegally immigrate to the United States by leaving the southern border unsecured, Mexican drug cartels will continue to have a river of prey to rob, rape, abuse and exploit. Women and children will remain the most vulnerable. U.S. authorities will continue to process abused children, raped women and dead bodies as part of their day-to-day jobs.

And American taxpayers will continue to bankroll Washington’s unconscionable complicity in drug smuggling, human trafficking, and organized savagery against helpless women and children.

Remember all this the next time a Democrat says border security would be "insensitive."