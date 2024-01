Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Biden administration’s self-inflicted crisis at the border will have dire consequences for the future of the United States.

While cities and states struggle with the immediate impacts, we mustn’t overlook the hundreds of thousands of minors from distant countries who will enroll in our public education system – a system that condemns nationhood, disregards merit, ignores personal responsibility, and sows seeds of anti-Americanism, victimhood and tribalism.

Our education system was once an essential component to assimilate immigrants into American culture. Sadly, Leftist policies, rooted in DEI, have destroyed this process. This militant education system jeopardizes core American values that have bound our nation together for over two centuries.

Since President Biden took office, there have been more than 463,000 border encounters with unaccompanied children (UC). According to a House Judiciary report, at least 300,000 unaccompanied minors have been released into the United States, but the Biden administration refuses to disclose an exact number.

Introducing hundreds of thousands of new students, many of whom do not speak English, into these indoctrination mills has profound consequences.

While the overall quality of education for all students will inevitably decline, I am more concerned with how these new students, with little understanding or knowledge of America, will be taught under the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) virus that has infected curriculums throughout the country, especially in New York state.

Rather than focus on American exceptionalism and the totality of American history, these students will be subjected to a steady stream of anti-Americanism. Moreover, they will be instilled with a sense of entitlement under the banner of equity and indoctrinated with the belief that they are victims of an oppressive culture.

Take a look at how police officers are portrayed in the NYS Board of Regents DEI Framework , which incorrectly emphasizes "the senseless, brutal killing of Black and Brown men and women at the hands of law enforcement."

It explicitly describes America as an inherently racist country, and claims that "systemic racism pervades all aspects of our lives, including policing, education, health care, employment, housing, access to capital, and in almost every other conceivable realm."

Think about the message this sends to those who traveled thousands of miles and have little knowledge of the United States. Why would hundreds of thousands of young minds want to assimilate into a culture that they have been programmed to perceive as inherently evil?

This undermines the concept of E Pluribus Unum – out of many, one – a principle that George Washington warned is necessary for our national survival.

Consider how our universities have deemed the concept of the melting pot as a "racist microaggression," including the University of California – one of the largest university systems in the country.

It is now taboo to demand that a person coming to the United States should assimilate to our culture and values. Rather, the far-left agenda demands America must assimilate and bow to the cultures of those that come here, which further erodes the American identity.

As a professor, I was already troubled with the large majority of natural-born Americans who know so little of our history, our system of governance and their role within it. As this ignorance grows, our identity unravels and the cohesion that once united us dissipates.

A corrupt system unable to educate its own people, combined with hundreds of thousands of newly enrolled unaccompanied minors, risks the continued degradation of American citizenry. No other nation in the world would be foolish enough to instruct its own people and those just arriving to harbor a sense of loathing that will ensure our nation’s demise.

The president holds the authority to end this crisis immediately. His open border policy has put the future of the United States at risk by creating the conditions that weaken our core American values and culture.

We can restore an assimilation process that has worked for two centuries by overhauling our education system. We must reestablish an education system that teaches our national values, preserves the American identity, and focuses on good citizenry over social justice advocacy. The future of our country is at stake.